NFC Notes: Stephen Jones, Adam Peters, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders
- New Commanders GM Adam Peters mentioned Washington has had talks with free agent S Kamren Curl and they plan to continue those discussions: “I can just say from playing against him … when I was in San Francisco, he was always one of the best players on the defense, a guy we had to watch out for, a guy we had to game plan for. So, a lot of respect for him. I’ve heard great things about him. We’re going to definitely explore that and see if it fits into our overall plans.” (Nicki Jhabvala)
- According to Peters, the best parts of the Combine for QB scouts are the medical reports and interviews, but he hasn’t met with any of the top QBs yet. (Ben Standig)
- Peters addressed potentially making a draft trade and said: “With anything that can happen in this league you always want to be involved in it. Whether you actually pull the trigger in the end you want to have all the information.” (JP Finlay)
- On the S2 cognitive test, Peters said they subscribe to it but it’s only a “piece of the puzzle” and they need to understand what parts of the test are relevant. (Finlay)
- PFN’s Adam Caplan says that based on his discussions with sources connected to the Commanders, Washington does not view QB Sam Howell as a potential future franchise starter.
- Caplan says the Commanders are expected to invest heavy resources in trying to revamp the offensive line this offseason.
- Regarding Curl, a league source told Caplan they expected his market to be anywhere from $14 to $16 million a year as one of the top safeties available.
- When asked if he was close to signing with the Seahawks, Commanders’ new HC Dan Quinn responded he’s where he wanted to be: “I think I’m where I’m supposed to be,” per Calvin Watkins.
Cowboys
- Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones was asked if they want to get a contract extension done with Dak Prescott this offseason: “Oh yes, absolutely.” (Jon Machota)
- Jones added that they have not thought about life without Prescott as their quarterback: “Our whole thing with Dak is him being a Cowboy. That’s all that’s on our mind.”
- Jones provided some injury return updates on CB Trevon Diggs and LB DeMarvion Overshown, saying they expect them back for training camp. (Michael Gehlken)
- However, Jones didn’t offer much in terms of LB Leighton Vander Esch, who suffered a neck injury that is potentially career-threatening: “Leighton will speak to that.”
- Jones said they will meet with long-time LT Tyron Smith soon with the goal of trying to get a deal in place to keep him in Dallas for the 2024 season: “We’ll be sitting down with him and looking at what it looks like for him to stay here.” (Patrik Walker)
- Jones implied Dallas is more than likely going to keep OL Tyler Smith at left guard this season: “It’s starting to feel like Larry Allen all over again.” (Jon Machota)
- Jones said they are confident DT Mazi Smith can make a big jump in his second season in the NFL: “We have nothing but confidence in Mazi (Smith). I think it was a transition for him, that he was trying to get his hands around the technique and the way he played at Michigan versus what Dan [Quinn] was trying to incorporate in his game. So, I think Mazi can take a big jump,” per Michael Gehlken.
Eagles
- PFN’s Adam Caplan says with the Eagles adding new OC Kellen Moore who tends to use more spread-out formations, Philadelphia could be looking to add more depth at receiver.
- He adds Eagles RB D’Andre Swift is viewed as a terrific fit in Moore’s scheme but the Eagles don’t like paying market value for running backs, so they’d only be interested in re-signing Swift to a point.
- Caplan mentions the team won’t tender restricted free agent TE Jack Stoll but is interested in re-signing him at a lower number.
- On defense, Caplan notes the Eagles could have three new starters in the secondary and two at linebacker.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!