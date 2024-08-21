NFC Notes: Stephon Gilmore, Kyler Gordon, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

The excitement around the Bears is undeniable right now with the offensive changes complementing a talented defense. Chicago CB Kyler Gordon discussed the team’s bond and how thrilled they are to get to work every day.

“I feel like there’s a surge of energy,” Gordon said, via the team’s YouTube “That has been there since we came in the first day. Everyone’s starving. Everyone wants to eat in some type of way, to build off each other and start making plays and doing our job. That’s the culture we’ve all created in the locker room.”

“It’s kind of uncommon. We don’t want to be the same as everyone else. We want to strive to be the best team we can be. With the way I’ve seen it my rookie year to where we are now – the way that we do talk and the way we critique in a positive way. We get on each other in a way that promotes accountability. We hold each other to a standard on and off the field, 24/7.”

Packers

According to Aaron Wilson, the Packers worked out three players on Tuesday including CB Stephen Jones , RB Jimmy Smith , and DL Keonte Schad.

, RB , and DL Longtime Packers OL coach James Campen is working under GM Brian Gutekunst in a scouting role as a consultant, per Rob Demovsky.

is working under GM in a scouting role as a consultant, per Rob Demovsky. Demovsky adds Campen is present for the final part of camp but he will do most of his work remotely in his house in Florida.

Vikings

Minnesota signed veteran CB Stephon Gilmore to add depth in their secondary. Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell detailed what he likes about Gilmore and believes he’ll make a big impact on the team.

“A guy like that, that’s played such good football for so long, former defensive player of the year, a lot of times those guys are going to be selective about where they’re going to continue playing, and that’s why I feel strongly,” O’Connell said, Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “I know it was competitive.”

“A lot of teams may be checking in on him and figuring out if they could potentially add him to their team. We wanted to make sure he knew what this opportunity would be not only on the field, but I think he’s got an unbelievable opportunity to impact our team with the type of person, and player, and leader that he’s always been. I think he’s going to be able to have a huge impact on our team.”