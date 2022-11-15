NFC Notes: Taylor Heinicke, Carson Wentz, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

The Commanders have now won three games with QB Taylor Heinicke at the helm, who remains supportive of the team renaming QB Carson Wentz as the starter when he returns healthy.

“Not at all. I said it back in OTAs that we brought Carson in to be a starter,” Heinicke said, via Pro Football Talk. “If my number is called, I’ll be ready to go in. Whatever decision they want to make, let’s go. If I’m backing up Carson next week, great. I’m going to help him in any way that I can to get ready for that Texans game. The biggest thing for me is let’s just go win. Let’s keep winning whether it means playing or not.”

Commanders HC Ron Rivera on the plan at quarterback: “We’re going to see what happens this week.” (Ben Standig)

Rivera continued on the quarterback situation: "You have to look at the momentum and what the mood of the team is. You treat everyone fair, but you treat everyone according to the team. So the decision will be made about the team first and foremost." (John Keim)

Rivera says the team needs to see DE Chase Young more confident in his knee and get him to full speed in practice: "We're not going to expose him." (JP Finlay)

Rivera says the team needs to see DE Chase Young more confident in his knee and get him to full speed in practice: “We’re not going to expose him.” (JP Finlay)

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones disagrees with a comment made by Stephen A. Smith of ESPN, who said that the Cowboys have not gotten their money’s worth out of QB Dak Prescott. Jones said that was incorrect as Prescott brought a leadership that was vital to the Cowboys’ chances to win games.

“Dak brings us a separator,” Jones said in an interview. “Now, does that mean that Dak’s going to win every game or make every comeback or every key situation? You can answer that one. Of course not. But, by the same token, if you were constructing the possibility of competing for a Super Bowl, I would start on this team, I would start right there with Dak. He’s that integral to us really being able to have the year we want to have.”

Jones was asked about the play of WR CeeDee Lamb and if it changes the team’s stance on free agent WR Odell Beckham: “It is encouraging to see him playing at that level (on Sunday). CeeDee played the best I’ve seen him play, but I don’t think so. A talent like Beckham is additive. It just stacks on top.” (Machota)

Eagles

Eagles DE Brandon Graham was called for a costly roughing the passer penalty on Monday night but said he thought QB Taylor Heinicke was attempting to get off the ground and keep the play going. Eagles HC Nick Sirianni doesn’t believe that the penalty cost the team the game and NFL referee Alex Kemp also commented on the penalty call.

“I was just trying to touch him down because it just looked like he was going to get up,” Graham said, via NFL.com. “You just never know. But that’s on me. I own that one. That’s on me.” “We can’t put the game in the refs’ hands,” Graham added. “In that position, I just have to know if he goes down, it’s OK. For me, I was just hustling to the play trying to make sure he was down and just trying to get off the field.” “That’s not what lost us the football game,” Sirianni said of the penalty. “The three turnovers lost us the game. The time of possession loses you the game. We lost it together: offense, defense, and special teams, we lost it together. That’s what lost us the game.” “That was my call. I had ruled the quarterback had clearly given himself up,” Kemp said of throwing the flag. “Therefore, he is down and a defenseless player. The contact by Philadelphia No. 55 was not only late but also to the head and neck area.” Eagles WR A.J. Brown on injuring his ankle Monday night: “I rolled my ankle really early. I was just trying to adjust. It happens like that. For me, I’m going to try to get healthy and do what I need to do. I was trying to play and still be effective. I’ll be good. It happens.” (Josh Tolentino)