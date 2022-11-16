NFC Notes: Taylor Heinicke, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the expectation around the league is the Commanders will stick with QB Taylor Heinicke ahead of QB Carson Wentz for now, as Heinicke has sparked the team to a 3-1 record in Wentz’s absence.

The Commanders have been impressed with S Darrick Forrest, so much so HC Ron Rivera confirmed they’ve moved DB Bobby McCain back to slot corner to get Forrest on the field more: “Darrick Forrest is really taking the next step, to the point where we trust him so much where we moved Bobby down into the nickel position.” (Ben Standig)

Cowboys

ESPN’s Todd Archer writes Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott is a potential cap cut this offseason, as the guaranteed money on his deal finally runs out. However, the Cowboys would have to make him a June 1 cut and carry a lot of dead money to make it work, so Archer believes they’ll try to get Elliott to rework his deal like DE DeMarcus Lawrence did this past offseason.

The Cowboys hosted three centers for workouts on Tuesday including Beau Benzschawel, Brock Hoffman and Michal Menet. (Aaron Wilson)

Eagles

ESPN’s Tim McManus expects the Eagles to engage with QB Jalen Hurts in talks for a long-term deal this offseason, noting the team likes to get extensions done as early as possible because it saves them money in the long run.

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said DT Marlon Tuipulotu (knee) played through his injury and is unsure if it’s considered season-ending. (Jeff McLane)

Giants

Giants WR Kenny Golladay spoke to reporters about being benched as things continue to not go his way in New York.

“It’s definitely unacceptable,” Golladay said of his dropped pass, via Ryan Dunleavy of The New York Post. “I take pride in catching the ball.”

“It’s tough,” Golladay added. “I’m going to keep pushing through, though. Of course, I didn’t expect what was going on right now. I have to stay mentally locked in. That’s it.”

Giants HC Brian Daboll also weighed in on the situation involving Golladay.

“You never know what can happen week to week,” Daboll said. “Go out there, try to have a good week of practice, and take it day by day. We just made a decision to play Isaiah. Simple as that.”

Giants first-round RT Evan Neal (knee) returned to practice on Wednesday. (Art Stapleton)