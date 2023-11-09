NFC Notes: Taylor Heinicke, Desmond Ridder, Dave Tepper, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers CB Carlton Davis had a day to forget in Week 9, allowing three touchdown passes in the loss to the Texans including the game-winner with almost no time left on the clock. Davis is the team’s No. 1 cornerback and re-signed this offseason on a three-year, $45 million deal, but acknowledged sometimes as a cornerback in the NFL, you have a bad day.

“The play – everything was wrong. I don’t have an explanation, honestly. What you’ve seen is what happened. I’ve just got to own up to it,” he said via the team website. “[It is] hurtful to watch, to replay it in your head – especially knowing the caliber of player that I am and the standards that I have. It’s one of the worst things that can happen. It’s the brutal truth of playing [cornerback] – whenever you’re not on point, it’s for the whole world to see. It can be for all the marbles. That’s just the position that I play. I take it with pride and I love what I do. I’m going to get better and I’ve moved on past it. I just want to get that nasty taste out of my mouth.”

There’s been some criticism from the fanbase about how much zone the Buccaneers play when Davis and fellow CB Jamel Dean are big players who are capable of playing press man coverage. Davis shut down the idea that HC Todd Bowles isn’t putting the secondary in position to be successful.

“I am a really good press-man [cornerback], but I don’t pride myself on only playing press,” Davis said. “I pride myself on being an all-around [cornerback] and being able to help my team more than that. Regardless of whether I’m playing off or whether I’m playing press, I’m trying to do whatever I can to help this team get a ‘W.’ That didn’t happen. I didn’t hold up my side of the bargain. That’s just the truth of the matter.”

Falcons

Falcons HC Arthur Smith has said QB Taylor Heinicke will start in Week 10 against the Cardinals but has yet to commit to him over the remainder of the season. It sounds like Heinicke has a chance to cement his hold on the job if he can lead the Falcons to a win, as Smith said the team will make a decision during the bye in Week 11 on whether Heinicke or QB Desmond Ridder will start for the remainder of the season.

“We’re not going to play musical chairs,” Smith said via ESPN’s Michael Rothstein. “Hopefully we can go get this win. Take a second to really evaluate as we make that sprint towards the end of the season. “That’s the best I can give you right now.”

Falcons Drake London worked back into practice Wednesday and is trending in the right direction after missing Week 9 with a groin injury. ( WRworked back into practice Wednesday and is trending in the right direction after missing Week 9 with a groin injury. ( D.Orlando Ledbetter

Panthers

The Athletic’s Joe Person predicts there will be some significant changes for the Panthers at the end of the season, noting owner Dave Tepper is not known as a patient person and just fired his third coach in as many years for the MLS club he also owns.

is not known as a patient person and just fired his third coach in as many years for the MLS club he also owns. Person adds Tepper spent too much money on the current coaching staff for the results to be this poor. He lists GM Scott Fitterer as potentially on the hot seat, and notes if HC Frank Reich keeps his job, he almost certainly will have to make staff changes.