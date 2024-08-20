NFC Notes: Taysom Hill, Matt Judon, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles told reporters that he was never given a reason why OLB Randy Gregory never reported to the team: “You can’t miss what you didn’t have.” (Rick Stroud)

told reporters that he was never given a reason why OLB never reported to the team: “You can’t miss what you didn’t have.” (Rick Stroud) Bowles noted OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka is on track to return for Week 1. (Rick Stroud)

is on track to return for Week 1. (Rick Stroud) Bowles added that UDFA WR Kameron Johnson will likely suit up against the Dolphins on Friday . (Stroud)

Falcons

Falcons S Justin Simmons cited Atlanta’s postseason aspirations as why he chose them: “I really want this. I really want to get there. Man this is really important to me.” (Tori McElhaney)

cited Atlanta’s postseason aspirations as why he chose them: “I really want this. I really want to get there. Man this is really important to me.” (Tori McElhaney) Atlanta OLB Matt Judon on the biggest reason for the fallout with New England: “We never sat down and really came to the table… it was always just through text message or phone calls. We just never sat down and actually talked about it. I think that was the biggest disconnect.” (NBC Sports Boston)

on the biggest reason for the fallout with New England: “We never sat down and really came to the table… it was always just through text message or phone calls. We just never sat down and actually talked about it. I think that was the biggest disconnect.” (NBC Sports Boston) Judon wouldn’t say if he picked the Falcons over the Bears like previously reported: “You know don’t believe everything you read or everything you see. I’m happy to be in the state of Georgia and with the Atlanta Falcons.” (D. Orlando Ledbetter)

Regarding a new contract, Judon feels he has to earn it from a new organization: “The Falcons know nothing about me as a football player or as a man. They know my previous resume. I can’t really demand or ask for anything I haven’t worked for. I’m gonna work for it.” (Marc Raimondi)

Saints

Saints TE Taysom Hill has been the ultimate Swiss army knife as he has played snaps at multiple positions on offense and special teams. New Orleans HC Dennis Allen mentioned they will continue to use Hill in that role where he does a little bit of everything.

“He’s gonna do a lot of stuff. He’s gonna run routes from in line, out wide, out of the backfield, he’s going to block, he’s going to run the ball out of the backfield, I think he’s going to do a lot of stuff,” Allen said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “He’s going to line up at the quarterback position at some point in time. I think he’s an awesome weapon to have.”

According to Nick Underhill, there’s optimism that Saints TE Juwan Johnson will return soon as he’s progressing on schedule.

will return soon as he’s progressing on schedule. Per Jeff Duncan, it would be surprising if New Orleans doesn’t sign a running back before the start of the season.