NFC Notes: Taysom Hill, Todd Bowles, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

The Buccaneers have lost five of their last six games going into Week 16’s matchup against the Panthers, which carries playoff implications with both teams at 7-7 competing for the NFC South title. Tampa Bay HC Todd Bowles said he wants players to take more accountability and feels they’ve responded to his demands this week.

“Accountability could be doing little things right, it could be teammates talking to each other, you’re talking to yourself, coaches talking to each other,” Bowles said, via Rob Maadi of the Associated Press. “We understood the message after the ball game. We met on it, we talked about it, we got it out of our system. Everybody is hard at work and trying to do the right things to win the ball game.”

Tampa Bay relinquished a 28-14 lead in Week 15 before losing 29-28 to the Falcons. Bowles said the players got his message after the comeback loss.

“They got the message,” Bowles said. “It’s football, guys. I don’t know. There have probably been a billion stories written when coaches have lost that got (ticked) off and said something to their guys. It’s not an issue. We’re fine.”

Bowles added that they are moving on from the recent defeat and getting back to work.

“You’re going to lose some games in this league,” Bowles said. “We’ve all lost some throughout our entire lives. You don’t like it that day, but you get up the next day, put your head down, you go to work, and you try to correct the little things, and you move on. You don’t hold it and make it any tougher than it has to be. It’s a football game.”

Bowles said rookie CB Benjamin Morrison is “finally healthy” after dealing with shoulder and hip injuries: “I think he’s finally healthy, so you’ll probably see the real Benjamin Morrison that we drafted. He had a couple of weeks to take in some things mentally and get physically right. He’s probably in the best place he’s been this year.” (Greg Auman)

Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving was fined $6,349 for a violent gesture, and QB Baker Mayfield was fined $14,491 for a violent gesture.

Falcons

Falcons WR Drake London (knee) said he was “trending” toward playing in Week 16 and admits this season hasn’t gone well for him physically. He eventually took the field this week, saying: “Yeah, I’m trending in the right direction… I’ve been scratching and clawing to play every game. A lot of people don’t know that, but this season hasn’t gone too well on my body.” (Josh Kendall)

Saints

On Sunday, Saints TE Taysom Hill became the only player with over 1,000 yards passing, rushing, and receiving in the Super Bowl era.

became the only player with over 1,000 yards passing, rushing, and receiving in the Super Bowl era. Hill got emotional when asked if this might be his final home game: “I don’t know what the future holds for me. My wife asked me that this morning. I think about the last 9 years and what it’s meant to me and my family.” (Duncan)

Hill: “As I was driving to the stadium today, you start to think about the last nine years and what it’s meant to me and my family. This city and stuff. I think for me personally that you try to take it all in.” (Hendrix)

Saints WR Chris Olave said he contemplated retirement last year: “It was a tough time last year. All I can do is thank God in this situation.” (Terrell)

said he contemplated retirement last year: “It was a tough time last year. All I can do is thank God in this situation.” (Terrell) Saints LB Nephi Sewell was fined $12,172 for roughing the kicker, LB Kelvin Banks was fined $11,593 for taunting, LB Devin Neal was fined $5,015 for a violent gesture, and LB Danny Stutsman was fined $6,095 for use of the helmet.