NFC Notes: Teddy Bridgewater, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Giants, Lions, Packers

Giants

Jordan Raanan reports that former NFL S Mike Adams is joining the Giants coaching staff full-time after previously having a spot as a coaching intern.

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell commented on the recent visit that the team had with veteran free agent QB Teddy Bridgewater.

“It went good,” Campbell said of the visit, via Justin Rodgers of The Detroit News. “Gave us a chance to sit down with him face-to-face, particularly [offensive coordinator] Ben [Johnson], ‘Bru’ [quaterback coach Mark Brunell], and [G.M.] Brad [Holmes]. It gets me face-to-face with him again. Then just the medical [evaluation]. So, it was good. It was a good visit. We’ll see where it goes.”

Campbell on the injury sustained by S C.J. Gardner-Johnson: “It appears to be that he’s going to be OK. It doesn’t appear to be anything serious. So we’ll see the images look pretty good. He may be out a day or two, but seems to be OK.” (Dave Birkett)

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur on OLB Rashan Gary and CB Eric Stokes returning from injury: “We’re hopeful for that. I think they’ve done an outstanding job.” (Wes Hodkiewicz)

said the team does not want to rush Gary back and will evaluate his status over the next few weeks. (Tom Silverstein) Gutekunst on Gary’s ACL rehab: “He’s ready to go. He wants to keep pushing and he will. But at the same time, we’ll start him off in these next 2-3 weeks and kind of see where he’s at. I wouldn’t put anything past him because he’s a different kind of guy.” (Matt Schneidman)

LaFleur had a brief comment on QB Jordan Love : “He definitely has complete command of our offense.” (Schneidman)

: “He definitely has complete command of our offense.” (Schneidman) Gutekunst on the team not signing a veteran wide receiver ahead of training camp: “Obviously, we’re very excited about that group and how they’re gonna grow together with Jordan … players we have in that group right now need to play.” (Schneidman)