NFC Notes: Terrace Marshall, Frank Reich, Desmond Ridder, Falcons, Panthers

Falcons

Falcons HC Arthur Smith offered high praise following a solid performance from QB Desmond Ridder in a win over the Texans on Sunday.

“I think it says a lot about him; it’s a tough job to be a quarterback in this league,” Smith said, via the team website. “That’s what they sign up for. A lot of those guys are well compensated, [but it] takes a special mindset. He’s got the right mindset. We know there’s a lot of work to do. If we think we have all the answers today and we don’t continue to improve and grow, you’ll get humbled pretty quickly. We’re not going to take any victory laps. We’re very pleased, and it was great to see his response this week.”

Falcons worked out CB William Jackson, CB Arnold Tarpley, and LB Jonathan Sutherland. (Aaron Wilson)

Panthers

Panthers HC Frank Reich said he’s not calling the team’s transition period a rebuild and said they’re always building.

“I’m not calling it a rebuild,’‘ Reich said, via ESPN’s David Newton. “Actually, let me say it this way: I think everything is always building. So I’m really comfortable with that. I think players understand that. We understand that as coaches. You just want to see some fruit of your labor a little bit earlier than we’re seeing it right now. I’m confident we’re doing it the right way with the right people.”

Reich said Panthers owner David Tepper is on board with building organically versus trying to expedite the window by overpaying for players that don’t fit their timeline.

“He’s got a lot of money,’‘ Reich said. “So, we could throw a lot of money at this guy, that guy and then it ends up blowing up in your face. We’re trying to build it on good principal, build through the draft, re-sign your players when you can…obviously he has a great perspective on that.’‘

Reich added that he and Tepper meet on a weekly basis to discuss the direction the team is headed.

“Listen, it’s only been a short experience but it’s been a really good experience,’‘ Reich explained. “It hasn’t been fun. Those meetings, I wouldn’t characterize them as fun meetings. But those meetings make me better and I trust they make us better.”

Panthers WR Terrace Marshall was unsure why he didn’t play on Sunday, with HC Frank Reich mentioning that it was “poor communication” as Marshall has played well enough to have a spot on the offense.

“I have no clue why I didn’t play,” Marshall said, via Alex Zietlow of the Charlotte Observer. “It was surprising. I didn’t expect to sit out the whole game. It just happened.”