NFC Notes: Terrance Ferguson, Aden Durde, Les Snead, Rams, Seahawks

Rams

Rams GM Les Snead understands that multiple players on the roster are eligible for contract extensions, but said they would prioritize expiring contracts with players first.

“Naturally, we’ll tackle players whose contracts are expiring first,” Snead said, via Rams Wire. “And then at that point in time, either try to bring them back or either communicate with them that it might be time to try different chapters. And with that being said, you go through the draft. Through the whole process with those type players, we’re well aware that we have another year with them. We’re well aware that they’re very good players and we’d like to continue riding with those players into the future. And we begin working through that with all of them.”

Snead added that cornerback will be a position of emphasis this offseason.

“That’s a group, because of the contracts expiring – even, how many years they’ve been in the league is definitely something we have to sit down and maybe stabilize it more from a standpoint of getting the right people in under the right contracts and things like that based on how many guys are up or voiding and things like that,” he said. “It’ll be a position group that we’ll attack over the next few weeks, few months.”

Rams

Rams TE Terrance Ferguson only recorded 11 receptions for 231 yards and three touchdowns after being a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Los Angeles HC Sean McVay still thinks Ferguson’s future is “incredibly bright” and has the talent to play all “every receiver spot.”

“I think he’s a total stud. I think the future’s incredibly bright,” McVay said, via RamsWire. “I think what he did relative to all the moving parts – everybody just sees us in 13 or 12 or he’s playing in some different situational things in 11, but he’s got the ability to basically play every skill position on our offense. That’s every receiver spot, that’s every tight end spot. That’s a real credit to his overall maturity, his intelligence, his football instincts and makeup. I think he played with great toughness and I think the best is yet to come, where he’s got an incredibly high ceiling, particularly as a receiver, where he can be able to make plays short, intermediate, down the field. He can win from different locations, whether that’s attached, whether that’s in the slot or out wide. And I think we can maximize on all of those things. But I thought he played a bunch of snaps and I think that production will naturally come. But I’m really, really excited about him.”

McVay was also pleased with fellow TEs Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen, and is curious to know the future of veteran TE Tyler Higbee.

“I’m really excited about Colby (and) Davis continuing to take their next steps. And then I’m looking forward to seeing what Higs wants to do and what he’s feeling when the time is appropriate,” McVay said. “But I do think (Ferguson) had a really good rookie season and I think the best is yet to come.”

McVay added that he expects Ferguson to be a “huge part” of their operation.

“He’s everything and that much more than I hoped he would be, and I had tremendously high hopes for him. I think that he’s going to be a huge part of what we’re going to do for years to come,” McVay said.

Seahawks

Seahawks DC Aden Durde has become a mastermind at breaking down opposing teams’ offensive schemes and making sure he has an answer for whatever they call.

“[Durde] has the experience, and it’s really his system of games and how he wants the fronts to work,” Seahawks OLB coach Chris Partridge said, via SI. “He has the overview, the system. We break down the offensive linemen. And his system is so collaborative. It doesn’t ask one person to be the guy. It just has answers, which I love. It’s never like, oh s—, the other team is doing this, they got us.”