NFC Notes: Tetairoa McMillan, Rachaad White, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Heading into the final year of his rookie deal, Buccaneers RB Rachaad White is determined to show his worth and earn his value in free agency.

“I’m ready to see what the year holds,” White said, via DJ Siddiqi of RG.org. “I’m coming into the last year of my deal, I’m ready to prove what I got and what I got going on.”

Tampa Bay RB Bucky Irving thrived in his first year in the league, leading to a decrease in touches for White. Despite the lower usage, White has no problem sharing the load with Irving and believes it takes all of them to be successful.

“We know what we both bring to the table, but me and him, we’re not one of them egos-and-pride backfield. We like to give credit where credit is due. A lot of things have transpired with the rushing attack. It’s a lot of things that go into it. Me and him, we like to give our whole line a lot of credit. We feel like we got a great O-line and we all got better throughout the year together in unison.”

Falcons

The Falcons signed German K Lenny Krieg to a three-year, $2.975 million contract to compete with veteran K Younghoe Koo this offseason.

“It’s not my first time having a kicker in the locker room with me throughout OTAs or training camp, but it’s just kind of how it is in the NFL,” Koo said, via Will McFadden of the team website. “He’s a great dude. He works hard.”

Koo wound up on injured reserve for a right hip injury, which required injections, noting that he was fully recovered a couple of weeks after the season ended.

“Health-wise, it’s great. It wasn’t as serious as it could have been, so I’m fortunate in that,” Koo mentioned. “Every offseason I go through my training and offseason routine, and I’m right where I want to be if not further along. You’re always competing; you’re always getting evaluated. I think last year’s performance, whether injury or not, is a motivating factor enough for me. But, every season, I try to reset and work hard to really do the best I can.”

Panthers

Panthers QB Bryce Young gave his first impressions of first-round WR Tetairoa McMillan.

“I’ve seen him, I’ve played against him in high school, I’ve seen him and followed his career ever since high school,” Young stated, via PanthersWire.com. “So I’ve always, whether it was playing against him or from afar, that was someone I always had a ton of respect for. I loved his game, I’ve been around him before that too, heard great things, loved his work ethic, had seen him live.”

“I trust in Coach [Dave] Canales and Dan [Morgan] on the decision. They were gonna do what’s best for the team,” Young added. “They obviously felt that’s what was best. Obviously, to me, it was music to my ears.”