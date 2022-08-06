NFC Notes: Teven Jenkins, Bears, Packers, Romeo Doubs

Bears

Bears OT Teven Jenkins on rumors that the team is looking to trade him: “I want to be here in Chicago so I’m playing wherever they want me to play.” (Courtney Cronin)

Bears HC Matt Eberflus says that WR Byron Pringle will likely be ready for the regular season despite a quadriceps injury. (Dan Wiederer)

Bears TE Cole Kmet called Friday’s practice one of the “hardest” throughout his career and thinks it’ll be beneficial to their conditioning: “That was probably the hardest practice I’ve ever been a part of… It’s good for us to get in shape and see how we execute when we’re tired… Tempo, speed, physicality, the whole thing.” (Kevin Fishbain)

Bears OC Luke Getsy had high praise of fifth-round LT Braxton Jones' performance in practice against DE Robert Quinn : "You get into the pads and there was zero intimidation. Going against Robert Quinn your very first one-on-one pass rush, right? It's an intimidating thing. He stepped up and did a great job. He's answered the bell." (Kevin Fishbain)

Getsy thinks QB Justin Fields has responded well in training camp after struggling in earlier sessions: "He's a competitive dude, man. You get in that film room and you can see the hunger, you can see the fight. That's part of our job is to make sure he has clarity through all that. He has that competitive edge." (Courtney Cronin)

Romeo Doubs

Packers fourth-round WR Romeo Doubs has emerged as a training camp darling and has earned the early trust of QB Aaron Rodgers, who said the moment is “never too big for him.”

“It’s never been too big for him,” Rodgers said via Sports Illustrated. “I really like the approach. He’s a very humble kid, but you’re starting to see the personality come out a little bit, which is fun to see. He’s still making some mental mistakes, but you expect those. Every single day, there’s been at least one kind of ‘wow’ play for him, and that’s kind of rare for a young guy like that. We’ve had some guys over the years kind of do that, but they’re all in the top 10 I think in the Packers’ receiving history.”

Packers

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst still has big plans for WR Amari Rodgers and still sees a lot of potential in him.

“We’re very, very bullish on Amari Rodgers and what he can do for this football team,” Gutekunst said, via Packers Wire.

Rodgers has made leaps and bounds coming into his second year versus where he was at last season.

“Certainly, I think in this particular training camp, you’ve seen him make the most of his opportunities, and I’m excited for him,” Gutekunst said.