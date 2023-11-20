NFC Notes: Thomas Brown, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers DL William Gholston was fined $10,927 for unnecessary roughness and DL Calijah Kancey was fined $14,640 for a hit on a quarterback.

Tampa Bay lost CB Carlton Davis (hip), LB Lavonte David (groin) and CB Jamel Dean (foot/ankle) to injuries during the Week 11 loss to the 49ers. They were ruled out during the game.

Falcons

Falcons S Richie Grant was fined $12,528 for unnecessary roughness.

Panthers

Panthers OC Thomas Brown said he isn’t feeling sorry for himself after HC Frank Reich took play-calling duties back and said he’s going to continue to try to make the team better every day they step on the field.

“This is a grown man’s business, and I’ma handle this the same way I will every situation moving forward—and that’s as a grown man,” Brown said, via Panthers Wire. “When you talk about true leadership, the role of a leader is to make people in situations better. So, I’ve been that way, committed to that my entire career before being here, since being here and continue to do that moving forward. One thing a leader does not do is tuck his tail between his legs and find ways to run and hide from conflict or adversity. To me, it’s the exact opposite. Stand tall, keep choppin’ wood, you’ll find ways to fix problems and help people. That’s what it’s about. And so, here we are moving forward. Focus on the Cowboys. The overall product offensively has not been good enough all year. And as a competitor, that pisses me off. But the reality is, we have to do a better job as coaches of coaching our players, demanding more to put these guys in better spots to have a better product on game day. And from a player standpoint, we have opportunities on game day to make plays, we gotta make ’em. I’m sure there’ll be a bunch of questions. It’s not about me, not about Frank. I have a job to do, I’m committed to that job, always been committed to that job. And the focus is on tryna help our team by being in the best spot to win football games.”

Reich after the loss to the Cowboys on Sunday: “We dominated in the line of scrimmage in the first half. That’s on tape. What we didn’t do was score points.” (Darin Gantt)