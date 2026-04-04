NFC Notes: Todd Bowles, Bryce Young, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Bucs HC Todd Bowles admitted the roster needed some changes and is excited about the players the team has added so far in free agency.

“We thought we had to make a few tweaks. Coaching-wise and playing-wise, and we thought we got better, and we got different, and we got better,” Bowles said, via Bucs Wire. ‘Shawn (Robinson) brings a lot more toughness, stoutness, and sturdiness from that standpoint. Rashad (White) was a very good back for us on third down, and could block. (Kenneth) Gainwell will bring a bit more versatility from a 3-team prong standpoint, in running, catching, blocking, and special teams. Not that Rashad wasn’t great, because he was. And so you’re trying to build those guys, you’ll never replace Lavonte (David), but (Alex) Anzalone, in his own right, is a very good linebacker in his league. And he wears a green dot and commands respect as well, so he’s gonna be very good.”

Falcons

Toledo S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren will take a 30 visit with the Falcons. (Justin Melo)

will take a 30 visit with the Falcons. (Justin Melo) Baylor WR Josh Cameron visited the Falcons. (Ryan Fowler)

Panthers

Panthers GM Dan Morgan said QB Bryce Young is “definitely” a part of the team’s future plans and envisions him being in Carolina long-term.

“I think those are things that we’re still talking through and trying to figure out the timing on,” Morgan said, via Panthers Wire. “But Bryce is definitely part of our future plans and he’s a big part of the future plans. And we’re excited about where he’s going.”