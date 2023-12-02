NFC Notes: Todd Bowles, Greg Olsen, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles expressed confidence in LBs K.J. Britt and J.J. Russell ahead of Week 13: “I feel good about them stepping up. They’ve played before, got in in the game last year against Atlanta. K.J.’s been here a couple years, is a natural-born leader, and J.J. can tackle,” per Greg Auman.

Former Panthers TE Greg Olsen confirmed his interest in Carolina’s head coaching vacancy.

“The best thing I would say is, ‘Who wouldn’t?’” Olsen said, via Panthers Wire. “Obviously, this is a city that I love, this is a team that I played the bulk of my career for. I wanna see them have success. I live here. My kids are here. We wanna see the Carolina Panthers return to the level that we were able to have a good five-, six-year run where we were one of the more relevant, one of the better stories in the NFL year-in-and-year-out playing in the playoffs. Of course I want that for them.”

Olsen added that he’s more than content with the job he’s currently doing as a broadcaster.

“Yeah, this is not something I’m chasing,” Olsen later added. “This is not something I’m calling. This is not something I’m actively pursuing. I would call the A game at FOX for 30 years if that’s what was in the cards. But again, we all know how this whole world works. People come and go, opportunities come and go. So I’m just never a believer in anything of just slamming the door on anything that you love and anything you’re passionate about.”

Former Saints G Jahri Evans was named a modern-era semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the second straight time in just his second year of eligibility. Evans had six Pro Bowl appearances, four first-team All-Pros, was named to the All-Decade team for the 2010s, and won Super Bowl XLIV with the Saints. He has since joined the team’s coaching staff following his retirement. (John Sigler)