NFC Notes: Tom Brady, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints, Sean Payton

Buccaneers

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady was asked about what he makes of reports that have linked him to other teams.

“I don’t know,” Brady said, via Pro Football Talk. “You guys gotta write something new every day, so just wake up, try to show up, and do my job.”

Panthers

The Panthers completed their interview with Eagles OC Shane Steichen , which was their only virtual interview.

, which was their only virtual interview. They will save the remaining interviews for Tuesday when they can meet with candidates in person including Giants OC Mike Kafka , Cowboys OC Kellen Moore , Bills OC Ken Dorsey , and 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans . They have already interviewed former head coaches Jim Caldwell and Frank Reich . (Rapoport & Pelissero)

, Cowboys OC , Bills OC , and 49ers DC . They have already interviewed former head coaches and . (Rapoport & Pelissero) Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo denied the team’s interview request and is expected to remain with New England.

Saints

Saints GM Mickey Loomis won’t stop other teams from attempting to lure in former HC Sean Payton but has made it clear that teams are aware of the compensation wanted in return for the final two years of Payton’s contract.

“It’s complicated,” Loomis said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN. “Because, look, I have such great respect for him. He’s a close friend of mine. He’s a great coach. All those things. And I want the best for him. I do. We do, collectively as an organization. He gave everything he could possibly give to the New Orleans Saints and took us to heights that the organization and team never achieved before. So, I absolutely want the best for him. But I also recognize that he’s a valuable asset, his contract is a valuable asset to our club, and it’s our duty to maximize that. Look, I think between the quarterback, or a head coach, no one impacts winning more than those two guys in any building. So, I know what he brings to the table and I know that’s really valuable. And it’s our obligation to maximize that value if he chooses to coach again within that time frame where we have those rights.”

So far, the Broncos, Cardinals, and Texans have all received permission to interview Payton, with Loomis saying that no team that reaches out will be denied. The Saints are reportedly looking for a first-round pick and more in exchange for Payton.

“They have to get our permission to have a discussion with him. And then we have to have the compensation settled before they can actually make an offer to hire him,” Loomis said. “I’ve never counted on getting anything for Sean because he might decide to do the media deal for five years, who knows? So we weren’t spending draft capital going forward hoping we might get something if he decides to coach again. We haven’t settled on exactly what the compensation is going to be yet. They’re well aware there is going to be compensation.”

As for HC Dennis Allen, Loomis said that the team isn’t sure about moving on from him or any of the other coordinators even if it meant welcoming Payton back into the fold.

“One of the things that we’ve had going for us for the last 15 years or whatever it’s been is stability,” Loomis said. “I think that’s a commodity that is hard to come by in the NFL. So we’ve been looking for stability and that obviously starts with ownership and GM and head coach and having a core group of players that you nurture and develop and so that’s the attitude that we have and that’s the process and that’s the things we believe in and so I’m expecting to continue that.”

“Our guys are under contract, so the only guys who could actually move without our permission are guys that are being promoted into coordinator positions. So it’s not really a real need. I’m sure if there was somebody they really wanted, who was a lateral move, he could call and ask and we’d probably say no,” Loomis added.