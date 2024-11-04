NFC Notes: Trade Buzz, Azeez Ojulari, Bryce Young, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons
- Per Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Giants put OLB Azeez Ojulari on the trade block and have seen interest from the Falcons, Cardinals, and Bengals.
- Russini adds Atlanta is exploring all options and she expects them to make a move.
- Adam Schefter reports that the Falcons have been “aggressive” in trade talks for a pass rusher.
- According to Schefter, Atlanta is expected to pursue a trade for Ojulari.
- Falcons S Jessie Bates was fined $11,255 for taunting, and OL Ryan Neuzil was fined $5,472.22 for a facemask penalty in Week 8.
Panthers
- Despite continued calls regarding Panthers QB Bryce Young, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports they are not looking to trade him at the moment because of his performance last week and in the win over the Saints.
- Russini adds she expects the team to reassess whether they want to go forward with Young in the offseason.
- Panthers RB Miles Sanders and OLB Jadeveon Clowney are expected to be available per Russini.
- Peter Schrager does not expect the team to trade Young, RB Chuba Hubbard, or CB Jaycee Horn at the deadline.
- According to NFL Network, Panthers WR Adam Thielen has garnered trade interest in the lead-up to next week’s deadline.
- Per David Newton, Thielen is expected to play next week against the Giants in Germany, so long as he isn’t traded ahead of the game.
- Newton also mentions that RB Jonathon Brooks is expected to make his NFL debut in the game and OLB D.J. Wonnum is also hoping to return to action.
- Panthers OL Damien Lewis was fined $11,255 for a late hit in Week 8.
Saints
- Dianna Russini of The Athletic doesn’t believe the Saints will be buyers or sellers ahead of the trade deadline.
- According to NFL Network, “several” teams have inquired about Saints CB Marshon Lattimore.
- Per Jeff Nowak, Saints QB Derek Carr is the first quarterback in NFL history to record a loss against 31 teams following their loss to Carolina, with a chance to have a loss against his former team the Raiders in Week 17.
- Saints DE Cameron Jordan posted the following on X after the loss: “We just lost to the Panthers… I love y’all New Orleans truly had higher expectations and the best of hopes for us, y’all deserve it.”
- According to Katherine Terrell, Saints WR Chris Olave returned to the stadium at the end of the game after being hospitalized with a concussion in the first quarter.
- Saints DL Nathan Shepherd received a fine of $11,817 for unnecessary roughness in Week 8.
