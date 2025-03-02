NFC Notes: Trey Benson, John Lynch, Jake Moody, 49ers, Cardinals

49ers

49ers GM John Lynch said that the team believes the injury of K Jake Moody contributed to the poor play down the stretch.

“We’ve had really honest discussions with Jake, and I know that’s a hot button,” Lynch said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “We still have a lot of belief in him. We believe that the injury had a lot to do with all that.”

“Someone else to insulate us,” Lynch added when asked about adding a kicker. “But like I said, we have belief that he will rise to the top, so that’s something to keep tabs on if we do decide to bring someone in. We’re very hopeful that Jake, what we had envisioned for him, is still very possible.”

The Athletic’s Matt Barrows reports former 49ers QBs coach Brian Griese elected to end his coaching role and wasn’t ousted from the team.

elected to end his coaching role and wasn’t ousted from the team. 49ers GM John Lynch said Griese informed the team that he intended to step away from coaching: “He had given it some thought on the front end and at the time he gave us a three-year commitment. He’s a very principled guy… I think family and certain other things. I don’t want to speak for Brian, but other things were pulling at him and respect that he made a tough decision but one he thought was best for him and his family.” (Nick Wagoner)

Per Over The Cap, the 49ers signed G Ben Bartch to a one-year, $1.338 million contract with $1.173 million guaranteed, including a $142,500 signing bonus. He has a base salary of $1.17 million in 2025.

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon believes that RB Trey Benson has the potential to develop into a second starting running back for the team in 2025.

“If (Trey) takes the necessary jump from Year 1 to Year 2, I think we have two starting backs,” Gannon said, via the team’s website. “That’s how I view those guys. You see certain teams out there with two ‘1s,’ I would say, and I think we should have two ‘1s’ next year.“