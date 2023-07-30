NFC Notes: Trey Lance, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers QB Trey Lance is coming off of an injury last season and is facing a quarterback competition, yet he says he isn’t concerned about where he winds up falling on the team’s depth chart.

“Just taking it one day at a time,” Lance said Friday, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “I’m very present-mind focused. Every rep, one rep at a time, one day at a time, one meeting at a time. Whatever it is, I truly believe everything works out exactly how it’s supposed to. So as long as I control what I can control, that’s all I can worry about.”

“The game has slowed down a lot,” Lance added. “Just going to continue to get better, though. . . . It’s more my feet, honestly than anything from the last couple of years. But, yeah, I don’t find myself liking to watch the mechanics side of the last couple of years’ reps. I feel like I’m in a much, much better place now, for sure.”

Rams

Rams DC Raheem Morris is liking what he sees from young CB Ahkello Witherspoon, who already has a few years of NFL experience under his belt.

“Yeah, it’s really early, but I will say this…What he’s brought so far that I’ve noticed right away is his calm, cool demeanor and his willingness to learn, his willingness to gather information and to be able to go out here and just to even practice within the short time that he’s been here, I think it’s just a credit to him,” Morris said, via RamsWire.com. “So, he’s brought that right now and it’s really early. He’s looked good, he’s done some really good things. Hopefully, continue to be able to get some opportunities for him and go out there and compete and just find out who’s the best three. Who’s the best two? Who’s the best four, whatever the case may be? Who those guys are.”

Seahawks

Seahawks QB Geno Smith said QB Drew Lock returning to the team was “bittersweet” because he knows that he’s capable of starting in the NFL.

“It’s a bittersweet thing because I know he’s a starter and I know he can go and do great things,” Smith said, via PFT. “I want him to go get that opportunity somewhere but when he’s in the room with me, we are going to push each other. He makes me better, hopefully, I make him better as a player. We have a great relationship, and I was happy to be able to continue that. When he gets his opportunity, he is going to kill it.”