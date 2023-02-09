NFC Notes: Trey Lance, Brock Purdy, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

Following his season-ending injury in Week 2, 49ers QB Trey Lance said that he approached HC Kyle Shanahan to find ways he could contribute through his rehab.

“It got easier when I found my role,” Lance said, via 49ersWebZone. “I went in probably a few weeks after my first surgery and just talked to Kyle and was like, ‘Man, what can I do?’ I started with base downs, breaking down pressures, especially once Brock started playing. It definitely picked up, which is around the time of my second surgery, right before my second surgery. But I needed something. I needed something to feel like I was contributing. That was the hardest thing for me was getting to that spot where I’m feeling good. I’m doing my rehab, I’m in the meetings, I’m asking the right questions, but I didn’t feel like I was truly helping. A lot of time when Jimmy was playing—and obviously Jimmy’s a vet, Jimmy’s done it, he played at a really very high level—but once Brock took over, I feel like I needed to help. So whatever it was, base down pressures, third down pressures, red zone, I just tried to help as much as I could.”

Lance said he was never assured that he would retain the starting job once he’s through his recovery and intends on competing for the role against Brock Purdy.

“It wasn’t a situation, and I wouldn’t want it to be that way,” Lance shared. “Brock played way too well, and Brock played at such a high level and handled himself the right way. I wouldn’t want it to be a situation where I’m just handed something. And I feel horrible, obviously, Brock for his injury. But for me, I truly believe everything happens for a reason. Whether it’s his, he’s going to be better for it. Mine, I’m going to be better for it. And I’m excited to just get on the field and compete. That’s all I want an opportunity to do.”

Lance continued his praise of Purdy and reiterated that he won’t be handed the starting spot.

“Everyone saw what Brock did,” Lance said. “Brock doesn’t just come in and play that well, and I just get handed something out of the blue. And I don’t expect that or want that, but I truly believe, yeah, I just want an opportunity to compete. That’s all I wanted going into this offseason.”

Cardinals

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes believes the Cardinals would be hitting a home run if they hired Giants OC Mike Kafka as their next head coach. Kafka worked in Kansas City with Mahomes up until this past year.

“Coach Kafka is a special person and a special coach,” Mahomes said, via Cardinals Wire. “He kind of took me when I first got here — he was quality control (coach) and that was my first year as a rookie, so I spent a lot of hours with Coach Kafka where he was teaching me the playbook and teaching me how to be a quarterback in the NFL. And that continued for a long time. I knew right when he left here, I know he was going to be a head coach somewhere soon. I know he’s down there in Arizona and if he gets hired there, he’ll have that place turned around.”

Seahawks

The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar notes the Seahawks technically have an out in S Jamal Adams ‘ contract if they were to use a June 1 designation to release him. However the team has shown zero desire to pursue that option.

‘ contract if they were to use a June 1 designation to release him. However the team has shown zero desire to pursue that option. Other potential cost-saving moves include cutting G Gabe Jackson , DL Shelby Harris and DT Quinton Jefferson , per Dugar. None of them played poorly last season but with Jackson Dugar points out the Seahawks have a younger, cheaper replacement in Marquis Haynes they could use the savings to re-sign.

, DL and DT , per Dugar. None of them played poorly last season but with Jackson Dugar points out the Seahawks have a younger, cheaper replacement in they could use the savings to re-sign. Dugar says the Seahawks might be a little hesitant to cut both Harris and Jefferson because it would mean remaking their defensive line in one offseason. But he adds given the unit’s struggles last year, that might be the best move.

Dugar mentions the Seahawks could save a little bit by signing S Ryan Neal to a two-year extension instead of just giving him the restricted free agent tender.

to a two-year extension instead of just giving him the restricted free agent tender. Eastern Carolina QB Holton Ahlers has met extensively with the Seahawks. He participated in both the Hula Bowl and NFLPA Bowl and was the MVP of both games. (Ryan Fowler)