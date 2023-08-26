NFC Notes: Trey Lance, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, 49ers, Saints, Seahawks

49ers

According to Adam Schefter, QB Trey Lance requested a trade Wednesday, with the 49ers discussing a potential deal with teams on Thursday. The Cowboys then completed the trade by offering a fourth-round pick on Friday in exchange for the former first-round pick.

requested a trade Wednesday, with the 49ers discussing a potential deal with teams on Thursday. The Cowboys then completed the trade by offering a fourth-round pick on Friday in exchange for the former first-round pick. Dianna Russini reports that the Bills, Lions, and Ravens were all interested in trading the 49ers for Lance in deals that mainly involved a sixth-round pick that could become a fifth-rounder. However, the Cowboys offered a fourth and the deal was accepted by San Francisco.

49ers GM John Lynch on trading Lance: “Hard day. He’s such a good kid. We took a shot and it didn’t work out. We own that. His story is still very much unwritten. I’m excited for Trey. Dallas stepped up and really wanted him. I think it’s going to be a great landing spot for him.” (Nick Eatman)

on trading Lance: “Hard day. He’s such a good kid. We took a shot and it didn’t work out. We own that. His story is still very much unwritten. I’m excited for Trey. Dallas stepped up and really wanted him. I think it’s going to be a great landing spot for him.” (Nick Eatman) 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan also commented on the deal: “He told us that he would like another opportunity to go somewhere where he had a chance to be the No. 2 … To end up getting the fourth was a little better than we anticipated.” (Ian Rapoport)

Saints

Saints HC Dennis Allen said their second preseason game was good exposure for recently signed LB Jaylon Smith and they’ll continue evaluating him.

“I thought it was a good first exposure out there in a game-like situation,” Allen said, via SaintsWire. “We’ll get another chance this weekend to continue the evaluation process. But I like what I’ve seen over the last week or so from the player. He’s smart, he’s tough, highly instinctive, there’s a lot of things to like.”

Allen thinks it’ll be important for Smith to contribute to special teams in order to make the active roster.

“I think with him, part of the equation is going to be where does he factor in on special teams? It’s not something he’s done a lot of. I think he’s going to embrace that challenge and hopefully he’ll perform well on teams.”

Saints QB Jameis Winston will start Sunday’s preseason game against the Texans with Jake Haener getting time after him, per Brooke Kirchhofer.

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll announced that the surgery that first-round WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba underwent to repair a wrist fracture was successful but there is currently no timetable for his return.

“I haven’t heard any word since the surgery other than what they initially said, that everything went great,” Carroll said, via John Boyle of the team website. “They showed us the pictures and all that kind of stuff, so we saw that. It’s an elaborate surgery for such a small crack, but it’s going to be so safe, so we’re really pleased with it, and so is he.”