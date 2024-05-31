NFC Notes: Trey Lance, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Giants, Cowboys

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Trey Lance told reporters that his confidence level is now much higher than it was when he first entered the NFL after being drafted by the 49ers. He also mentioned that his mindset is different and he is ready to get some snaps, with his last one coming during last year’s preseason.

“[My confidence] is much higher than it was when I got into the NFL, for sure,” Lance said, via Nick Harris of the team website. “I kind of didn’t know what to expect. I think that’s probably most rookies, if not all of them at one point or another throughout that first year. I feel great about where I’m at. Continuing to get better, continuing to learn, and continuing to be a better quarterback.”

“My mindset hasn’t changed,” Lance added. “I haven’t attacked this offseason any differently. Controlling what I can control, continuing to learn the offense and building trust with these guys and the coaching staff as well. I’m excited. I haven’t played a snap, obviously, since last preseason. I’m just excited and looking forward to it and making sure I’m ready when that time does come. I think the biggest thing is I’ve learned a lot about myself and who I am on and off the field. This offseason, I’ve been at my best mentally, physically, spiritually knowing who I am, where I am, and being able to be present.”

Kayvon Thibodeaux

Giants OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux said he hopes to be next in line of great pass rushers who have played for the organization.

“Last year I was able to get 11 and a half sacks,” Thibodeaux said, via PFT. “Those are the accolades. Now it’s about getting that respect throughout the league, having teams fear coming to play against us. Just taking everything I do to the next level as far as that extra. Greatness is optional. I just got to kind of take that next step.”

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll said they aren’t making any judgments on final roster spots during spring camp and they are mostly focused on teaching their system right now.

“It’s spring ball,” Daboll said. “We’ve talked about this I think the last two years. This is really a teaching camp. There’s no roster spots that are going to be made based on what they do here. This is more learning how we’re doing it, the communication aspect of it, but as a whole they have done a good job in the meeting room, out on the practice field, working well together, so try to build off that.”

Daboll mentioned they are taking a look at offensive linemen in multiple positions in practice.

“It’s May right now, so we’re trying to teach as many players different techniques. One time they might be guard, one time they might be tackle, you never know what we’re going to need. We’ll get to the depth chart much, much further down the road,” Daboll said.

Daboll added they have a long time to figure out their starting offensive line.

“We got a long time between now and August and once we go through training camp, we get through this phase three, we’ll teach them the that stuff we’re doing. There’s obviously certain changes we’re doing,” Daboll said. “They will have a chance with pads on to compete and then when we figure out what we think is the right five combination, whenever that is, that’s when it is. Whether it’s in the beginning of August and however it sorts out.”