NFC Notes: Trey Lance, Matthew Stafford, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers QB Trey Lance gave an update on his ankle saying that everything is feeling fine and he is ready to compete for the team’s starting job.

“Honestly, super thankful and super blessed to be healthy,” Lance told reporters, via Pro Football Talk. “I feel 100 percent and don’t even really feel my ankle or think about it out there at practice at all. “I feel like I’m in a much better spot, myself personally this year than I have been the past two years.”

Rams

Rams QB Matthew Stafford agreed with HC Sean McVay‘s assessment of him feeling “reenergized” so far in training camp after dealing with an elbow injury, spine issue, and multiple concussions last season.

“I would agree with him,” Stafford said, via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. “I mean, it was two years of battling through something that made doing my job really painful and not fun. It’s difficult when you’re out there and you’re in a lot of pain. It’s nice to feel healthy again and feel good enough to go out there and spin it like I want to with all these guys. And just operate like I want to. It’s also fun being a little bit of an elder statesman and having a bunch of young guys around to try and teach them and coach them up as fast as I can, because we’re gonna need those guys. We’re gonna rely on them.”

Regarding his elbow injury, Stafford said he put in a lot of work with their training staff on his recovery.

“Rest, rehab, a lot of work,” Stafford said. “A lot of things I try that either worked or didn’t work, helped a little, helped a lot. A lot of work from me, the training staff, a lot of people to try to get back to feeling good.”

Stafford estimated this may be the best he’s felt in around three years.

“Three years? I don’t know,” Stafford said. “It’s not a huge number, but it’s been a while. It’s really been a while. It’s the last four of five offseasons. I had a fractured back in ’19. After ’20, I came here, I had thumb surgery. After ’21, I had elbow stuff going on. So it’s been quite a few offseasons since I’ve felt like I could operate and get a full offseason under my belt and go play.”

Seahawks

Per the Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar, Seahawks HC Pete Carroll has been positive about the status of S Jamal Adams and LB Jordyn Brooks as they return from their season-ending injuries in 2022. He noted the team has put an emphasis on conditioning in their respective rehab works to minimize the ramp-up time both need when they’re cleared.

