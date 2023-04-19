NFC Notes: Trey Lance, Matthew Stafford, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco confirms the 49ers have received trade calls about QB Trey Lance but adds San Francisco is not looking to trade him right now.

Maiocco notes it makes sense that teams would be reaching out and it makes sense for the 49ers to listen to offers given the unique circumstances Lance is in as a former high pick who hasn't gotten the chance to play much and would be squarely behind 2022 seventh-round QB Brock Purdy if the latter were healthy.

Maiocco adds it makes a lot of sense for the 49ers to keep Lance as a layer of insurance in case Purdy's recovery drags out. One high-ranking team executive told him the 49ers believe Lance would have been just as successful as Purdy last season if he'd been able to stay healthy.

While the 49ers are incentivized to say that to keep Lance’s value as high as possible, Maiocco doesn’t expect a trade unless another team gives them an offer they can’t turn down.

Aaron Wilson reports the 49ers hosted Troy DT Shakel Brown for an official top 30 visit.

The 49ers hosted Texas RB Roschon Johnson for an official top-30 visit on Wednesday, according to Ian Rapoport.

Aaron Wilson reports the 49ers are showing interest in UTEP RB Ronald Awatt and did a private interview with him.

San Francisco hosted Tulsa RB Deneric Prince for a visit on Wednesday. (Wilson)

According to Dane Brugler, the 49ers hosted Northern Michigan LT Jake Witt for an official top-30 visit.

Rams

Rams QB Matthew Stafford said he feels good and plans on being a full participant in the team’s offseason program.

“I’m not 25, but I definitely feel good,” Stafford said, via ESPN.

Stafford said he’s been in a positive head space regarding what he’s been able to accomplish in the building this offseason.

“That puts me in a good mood, gets me excited to be here and kind of helps me make sure that my attitude, my energy level, is at the correct place every single time I come in here,” Stafford said. “And I feel like it’s there right now.”

Stafford was frustrated with what he was unable to do last year after not being able to throw all offseason.

“I wasn’t able to do what I wanted to do,” he said. “We handed the ball off on every play or whatever. I didn’t throw all offseason. That’s kind of frustrating for a guy that likes to do that. So, it’s kind of nice that I’ll be able to go out there and have a much more normal offseason experience and be able to be out there and do what I love to do.”

Matt Lombardo reports the Rams are hosting Tennessee WR Cedric Tillman for a pre-draft visit.

for a pre-draft visit. Ryan Fowler reports the Rams hosted Wake Forest DL Kobie Turner for a visit.

Seahawks

An NFL executive wonders if the Seahawks may consider trading outside of the top 10.

“[Seahawks GM John Schneider] loves to trade down … [They] could just sit there and take [Georgia DT Jalen] Carter, but if they aren’t in on a QB, and four go in a row at the top, you are getting some quality players dropping outside the top 10,” the executive tells Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post.

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said LB Jordyn Brooks (knee) and S Jamal Adams (quadriceps) are both hoping to be back in time for training camp but they plan on being “cautious” with both players, per John Boyle.

said LB (knee) and S (quadriceps) are both hoping to be back in time for training camp but they plan on being “cautious” with both players, per John Boyle. Aaron Wilson reports the Seahawks hosted LSU OLB BJ Ojulari for a pre-draft visit on Tuesday.