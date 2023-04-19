NFC Notes: Trey Lance, Matthew Stafford, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

By
Logan Ulrich
-

49ers

  • NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco confirms the 49ers have received trade calls about QB Trey Lance but adds San Francisco is not looking to trade him right now. 
  • Maiocco notes it makes sense that teams would be reaching out and it makes sense for the 49ers to listen to offers given the unique circumstances Lance is in as a former high pick who hasn’t gotten the chance to play much and would be squarely behind 2022 seventh-round QB Brock Purdy if the latter were healthy. 
  • Maiocco adds it makes a lot of sense for the 49ers to keep Lance as a layer of insurance in case Purdy’s recovery drags out. One high-ranking team executive told him the 49ers believe Lance would have been just as successful as Purdy last season if he’d been able to stay healthy. 
  • While the 49ers are incentivized to say that to keep Lance’s value as high as possible, Maiocco doesn’t expect a trade unless another team gives them an offer they can’t turn down. 
  • Aaron Wilson reports the 49ers hosted Troy DT Shakel Brown for an official top 30 visit. 
  • The 49ers hosted Texas RB Roschon Johnson for an official top-30 visit on Wednesday, according to Ian Rapoport. 
  • Aaron Wilson reports the 49ers are showing interest in UTEP RB Ronald Awatt and did a private interview with him.
  • San Francisco hosted Tulsa RB Deneric Prince for a visit on Wednesday. (Wilson)
  • According to Dane Brugler, the 49ers hosted Northern Michigan LT Jake Witt for an official top-30 visit. 

Rams

Rams QB Matthew Stafford said he feels good and plans on being a full participant in the team’s offseason program.

I’m not 25, but I definitely feel good,” Stafford said, via ESPN.

Stafford said he’s been in a positive head space regarding what he’s been able to accomplish in the building this offseason.

That puts me in a good mood, gets me excited to be here and kind of helps me make sure that my attitude, my energy level, is at the correct place every single time I come in here,” Stafford said. “And I feel like it’s there right now.”

Stafford was frustrated with what he was unable to do last year after not being able to throw all offseason.

I wasn’t able to do what I wanted to do,” he said. “We handed the ball off on every play or whatever. I didn’t throw all offseason. That’s kind of frustrating for a guy that likes to do that. So, it’s kind of nice that I’ll be able to go out there and have a much more normal offseason experience and be able to be out there and do what I love to do.

Seahawks

An NFL executive wonders if the Seahawks may consider trading outside of the top 10.

“[Seahawks GM John Schneider] loves to trade down … [They] could just sit there and take [Georgia DT Jalen] Carter, but if they aren’t in on a QB, and four go in a row at the top, you are getting some quality players dropping outside the top 10,” the executive tells Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post.

  • Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said LB Jordyn Brooks (knee) and S Jamal Adams (quadriceps) are both hoping to be back in time for training camp but they plan on being “cautious” with both players, per John Boyle.  
  • Aaron Wilson reports the Seahawks hosted LSU OLB BJ Ojulari for a pre-draft visit on Tuesday. 

