NFC Notes: Trey Lance, Saquon Barkley, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters that the acquisition of QB Trey Lance isn’t going to have an effect on the contract extension of QB Dak Prescott.

“Didn’t cross my mind, period, about an impact here regarding Dak,” Jones said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “I know that Dak wants to do anything we can do to improve this team and we’re going to do it. The facts are that the decision to bring in as high a quality of talent as we could, that’s involving young talent … that’s something that we’ve been trying to do, just never the opportunity seems to be there. So often we’ve been trying to do what we did today with this trade almost every draft since we’ve been drafting.”

“The minute that we knew that they were serious about trading him, then we didn’t want the phone to hang up,” Jones added. “We did it the equivalent of yesterday. And so we felt good about him with the evaluation we had for him at the draft. We felt good about what we’ve seen, tape that he’s had since he’s been in the NFL. And it’s one that we made the decision almost the minute we heard the name. Let’s get him.”

Michael Gehlken reports Cowboys OL Josh Ball underwent an MRI today that revealed a soft tissue injury in his hip/groin area that will sideline him for about two months.

Eagles

Veteran Eagles DE Brandon Graham on first-round DT Jalen Carter : “I’m loving the name ‘Baby Rhino’, because that boy is, man, he’s a ram. And if you get it all the way in shape, he’ll be able to go all the time. He’s definitely going to have people not wanting to see him every week.” (Zach Berman)

Eagles WR A.J. Brown on WR DeVonta Smith : "That's another WR1 next to me. I think the city of Philadelphia should appreciate both of us while they have us." (Josh Tolentino)

Eagles OLB Haason Reddick said he tore a ligament in his right thumb, but said it's progressing well and doesn't think it'll affect his performance. He's targeting a return in Week 1. (Jeff McLane)

Eagles OT Fred Johnson‘s two-year deal with the Eagles included a $200,000 signing bonus and veteran minimum base salaries over the next two seasons. (Over The Cap)

Giants

Giants RB Saquon Barkley says the franchise is aware he wants to remain with the team for the rest of his career and is ready to put his contract issues behind him.

“Oh, yeah. I don’t think that really changed. They know how I feel. I’m not really too focused on that right now,” Barkley told Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. “Once I made the decision I was going to show up and I was going to be there and do my job, you got to put all that aside. Got to be mature about it. We made a decision; you got to put it to the side; you got a job to take care of. I’m here, and I’m ready for the season. I just felt the questions would continue to be about the tag or the money situation. It’s in the past. I can’t control that. I know I came out and tweeted, ‘It is what it is,’ and that’s what I truly felt at the moment.”