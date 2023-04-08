NFC Notes: Trey Lance, Steve Keim, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers CEO Jed York told the media he doesn’t have any regrets when it comes to the team trading up in the draft to select QB Trey Lance.

“I wouldn’t change anything that we’ve made about the decision with Trey,” York said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “I think Trey has a chance to be great, but it’s a bonus when you get somebody at the end of the seventh round that ends up coming in and being very impactful for your team. I’ve said it multiple times with quarterbacks, whether it was Alex [Smith] and [Colin Kaepernick], watching Jimmy, and Jimmy and Trey, and now Brock and Trey and Sam, you can’t have enough good quarterbacks.”

Cardinals

Former Cardinals GM Steve Keim said multiple teams have reached out to him about a consultant position but he is currently taking some time away from the game.

“I’ve had some teams talk to me about being a consultant and that sort of thing,” Keim said, via Bob McManaman of Arizona Republic. “Right now, I’m just trying to relax, spend time with the kids, relax, travel a little bit. For 25 years I didn’t get to do a lot of things, so I’m trying to challenge myself to get out there and do some different things and see if I can have fun. But football is still in my blood.”

Regarding Kyler Murray, Keim thinks the quarterback kept improving during his time in Arizona and is confident in Murray’s development.

“Yeah, I mean when you draft a guy No. 1 and you put all your eggs in that basket and the first year he’s Offensive Rookie of the Year and the second year he’s a Pro Bowler and the third year he’s a Pro Bowler, you’ve got to think he’s heading in the right direction,” said Keim. “I just thought he kept getting better and better and better. There’s just some times of inconsistency with him. Obviously, the (5-foot-10) height hurts him at times, seeing over the line and processing and seeing the field. But at the same time, he’s just a tremendous talent. The stuff he does you see in practice and some games, he’s just off the charts. I think it’s just putting it together and playing consistent football for four quarters.”

When asked about drafting players with character concerns, Keim recalled selecting DL Robert Nkemdiche in the 2016 NFL Draft and thinks he just “didn’t love football enough.”

“In Arizona, I drafted Robert Nkemdiche with the 26th pick overall who we thought was a Top 10 talent and there were some concerns and questions about him coming out,” Keim said. “At the end of the day really, the guy just, in my opinion, didn’t love football enough. He didn’t succeed or play at a high level because he was in love with the process of going through the draft, being the top pick, getting money. But when it was time to grind, that wasn’t his focus.”

Seahawks

Seahawks’ new S Julian Love said HC Pete Carroll and other members of the organization quickly made him feel comfortable after signing.

“After I met Coach (Pete) Carroll and everybody in the building, it just felt comfortable,” Love said, via SeahawksWire. “I think that is the biggest stressor of free agency, the unknown. I don’t know the people in the organization for the most part, but meeting them and getting to know them, it was clear cut, I knew I was supposed to be there.”

Love feels like he is just “scratching the surface” of his potential.

“I am always looking for the ability to grow,” said Love. “I feel like this past year I was just scratching the surface of the player I can be in this league and so throughout free agency, I just wanted an opportunity to be at a place where that was possible.”

Love said he quickly started studying film with Carroll after meeting him.

“We started with the casual conversation about family, background, and all of that stuff, but (Carroll) couldn’t help but talk ball with me,” Love said. “He was kind of going in and out of talking ball and I love that. That’s the kind of the player and learner that I am, so before you knew it, within five minutes of being in his office, we were at the computer going over tape. That’s what it was. I was just watching tape with him, picking his brain, and him picking my brain. That is where the reassurance came from.”