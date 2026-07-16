NFC Notes: Trey McBride, Leonard Williams, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk couldn’t say enough good things about UDFA RB Kaelon Black through their offseason program together. Juszczyk raved about the rookie’s strength and fast-twitch ability, as well as his passion for film sessions off the field.

“I’ve been so impressed by Kaelon Black,” Juszczyk said, via the 49ers Talk podcast. “He No. 1 is a ball of muscle. This guy is absolutely jacked and he’s explosive. That’s really what has stood out to me is how twitchy and explosive he gets through that hole.”

“Been really impressed with him physically, mentally as well. Like just a guy that seems to get it, that works hard, that cares about the classroom. So, I think there’s a lot of good things ahead for Kaelon, and I think he’s going to help us.”

Cardinals

Jeremy Fowler ranked the league’s top tight ends, with TE Trey McBride finding himself in the top ten and drawing praise from an NFC coordinator: “Ball skills, ball in hand, physical ability — just an extremely impressive player across the board. And not bad in the run game.”

finding himself in the top ten and drawing praise from an NFC coordinator: “Ball skills, ball in hand, physical ability — just an extremely impressive player across the board. And not bad in the run game.” Fowler also had Cardinals LT Paris Johnson Jr. receive an honorable mention from an NFC executive: “Arrow pointing up. I think he can be elite.”

Seahawks

On Fowler‘s list of top defensive tackles, Leonard Williams ranked No.1 and drew the praise of an anonymous NFL coordinator: “He was the most important player on that Super Bowl team. He’s the total package. You can line him up in front of the right tackle, the right guard, the center, the left guard, the left tackle — he can beat them all. He’s always had game-changing ability, and he’s putting it all together now. And those around him are making plays because of it, too.”

ranked No.1 and drew the praise of an anonymous NFL coordinator: “He was the most important player on that Super Bowl team. He’s the total package. You can line him up in front of the right tackle, the right guard, the center, the left guard, the left tackle — he can beat them all. He’s always had game-changing ability, and he’s putting it all together now. And those around him are making plays because of it, too.” An honorable mention went to DT Byron Murphy , who tied Williams with seven sacks on the year: “He’s so explosive. Teams double him, and he can break through it,” said a veteran defensive coach.

, who tied Williams with seven sacks on the year: “He’s so explosive. Teams double him, and he can break through it,” said a veteran defensive coach. Fowler‘s cornerback list had Devon Witherspoon ranked, with an anonymous coordinator setting the bar high: “Outstanding in the slot, can play on the perimeter, violent, physical and impacts games [in ways] that don’t show up in [the] stat sheet. And he’s so twitched up as an athlete. He’s just a really good football player — I don’t care that he’s not a traditional outside corner. He’s the ultimate tone-setter.”