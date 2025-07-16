NFC Notes: Tucker Kraft, D.J. Moore, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears WR D.J. Moore said he is adapting to HC Ben Johnson‘s intense style of coaching and believes that it makes everyone better who buys into it.

“I don’t think it gets on your nerves,” Moore said, via Bears Wire. “It’s just more like, dang, you’ve got to look at deep down in yourself and be like, did I really mess up? Did I execute the play at the highest level that I can? Was I slacking or was it perfect? So that’s what he wants, perfection, but we know we all can’t be perfect every play, so just being as close we can is the best thing.”

Moore added that he believes that Johnson’s coaching style is a much-needed change of pace that will help jump-start the team.

“To shake things up, keep everybody motivated and going,” Moore said. “You never know what you’re going to get the next day. Then there’s always a question of what we got and you’ve always got to be ready.”

Packers

Packers TE Tucker Kraft took a big step forward in his second season with the team in 2024, and it has everyone in Green Bay excited for his potential in 2025. Last year, the Packers spread the ball around, but it sounds like this year they want to make a concerted effort to get Kraft more involved.

“Tuck is going to be a big part of the offense,” Packers QB Jordan Love said, via PackersWire.com. “Since he’s stepped on the scene, he’s shown who he is as a playmaker and shown us reasons why we should keep giving him the ball. I think a big part of going into this season is finding ways to continue getting Tuck the ball. Get him as many touches as we can in a game because he’s a dynamic playmaker and does some really good things once he gets it in his hands. That’s going to be a focus, making sure we get him as many touches as possible each week.”

Vikings

The Wilf family is entering their 20th year of owning the Minnesota Vikings. Mark Wilf said their goal is still to ultimately win a Super Bowl.

“We try to be long-term, not to be too knee-jerk, and to stick with it sometimes,” Wilf said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN. “And I think hopefully over the long term, the [regular-season] record, that’s certainly one measurement of success. Obviously, trophies are the ultimate measure of success. I think for the years ahead, we’re in a good stead. We certainly know how badly our fans want to win. We have the same drive and fire and competitive spirit to win. It’s a process, and we just keep at it.”

Executive vice president of football operations Rob Brzezinski has been with the organization since 1999. Brzezinski said the Wilf family quickly recognizes how important the team is to Minnesota.

“When they first had the opportunity to be the primary owners, maybe there was some apprehension,” Brzezinski said. “So it was cool to see them immediately understand how important this organization is to the state of Minnesota, the upper Midwest, the Twin Cities. There was never, to me, any political posturing or anything. They knew this was a very, very important community asset and they were committed to finding a solution here.”

Wilf mentioned how they’ve taken a diligent approach in identifying front office members and football operations staff.

“We were not necessarily much in the public eye before purchasing the team,” Wilf said. “We had a successful real estate business based in New Jersey and all that, and certainly there was an initial adjustment period in terms of the public nature of our business, how much week-to-week is scrutinized and the amount of scrutiny it gets. So yeah, it took a little bit of an adjustment, but it’s something you work with and work through. Over the years, we have taken a lot of care to make sure we have great people running the day-to-day from the head coach, the GM, the chief operating officer, all the aspects of the organization itself, that’s also a big part of the public-facing.”