NFC Notes: Tyler Booker, Lane Johnson, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Marshon Lattimore looks ahead to the 2025 season after appearing in just two games for the Commanders following his acquisition from the Saints. Lattimore wants to prove Washington made the right choice to bring him in.

“I just wanted to prove that they [the Commanders] made the right decision,” Lattimore said, via Zach Selby of the team’s site.

Back in January, GM Adam Peters said he’s excited for Lattimore to have a full offseason to learn their defensive system.

“Really excited for him to have an off-season with us and really learn the defense from the ground up and really have that full runway of training camp and leading into the season,” Peters said.

Cowboys

Cowboys first-round pick G Tyler Booker will start at right guard in his first NFL season and has asked a lot of questions. However, he takes pride in knowing the offense and is surrounded by a strong group of veterans that he is vowing not to hold back in pass protection or the run game.

“I couldn’t ask for a better room of vets,” Booker said, via Patrik Walker of the team website. “Like, we’re a younger room, but there’s still a lot of experience within there, so they can relate to what it’s like to be a rookie. Even guys like Tyler [Guyton], he’s helped me out a lot — T. Steele, Brock [Hoffman], everybody, literally everybody [including Cooper Beebe].”

“I just really appreciate all their guidance along the way, and they’ve definitely made this process easier for me. I’m trying to make sure that [asking for help all the time] doesn’t become a habit, you know what I mean?” Booker added. “I’m very prideful about knowing the offense, and I want to make sure that I’m not holding this run back, by any means. So I’m definitely [working] a lot to make sure I’m not going to hold the offense back.”

Eagles

Eagles RT Lane Johnson said he feels he is close to hitting his prime at age 35, noting that he feels better now than he did at the ages of 29 and 30 when he was dealing with left ankle issues.

“I feel like I’m getting close to maybe my peak,” Johnson said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “As weird as it is to say, but that’s truly how I feel. I feel like even though I’m 35, I feel better than I was when I started (or when I was) 29 or 30. I had the (ankle) surgeries and so for me the toughest year was ’21 and you can go back and watch it, you can clearly see on film, I was very hindered with my left foot.”