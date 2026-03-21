NFC Notes: Tyler Conklin, Lions, Bears Contracts, Vikings

Bears

The Bears signed DL Kentavius Street to a one-year, $1.48 million deal that includes a $100,000 signing bonus and a $1.3 million salary. (Wilson)

to a one-year, $1.48 million deal that includes a $100,000 signing bonus and a $1.3 million salary. (Wilson) The Bears signed CB Cameron Lewis to a two-year, $6 million deal that includes a $1.5 million signing bonus, $2.75 million fully guaranteed, and salaries of $1.25 million in 2026 (fully guaranteed) and $2.25 million in 2027. He will also earn $10,000 per-game active roster bonuses and an $80,000 workout bonus in 2026, $20,000 per-game active roster bonuses and a $160,000 workout bonus in 2027, with an escalator clause in 2027. (Wilson)

to a two-year, $6 million deal that includes a $1.5 million signing bonus, $2.75 million fully guaranteed, and salaries of $1.25 million in 2026 (fully guaranteed) and $2.25 million in 2027. He will also earn $10,000 per-game active roster bonuses and an $80,000 workout bonus in 2026, $20,000 per-game active roster bonuses and a $160,000 workout bonus in 2027, with an escalator clause in 2027. (Wilson) Bears CB Jaylon Jones‘ one-year, $1.315 million deal includes a $100,000 signing bonus, $707,500 guaranteed, and a $1.215 million salary in 2026. (Aaron Wilson)

Lions

Despite turning 30 years old and coming off a down year in Los Angeles, new Lions TE Tyler Conklin still feels like he has a lot of gas left in the tank.

“I think I can definitely be very productive in the pass game still,” Conklin said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I think just because one situation didn’t quite work out the way anybody wanted it doesn’t mean you just, like, can’t do it anymore.”

Vikings

Vikings acting GM Rob Brzezinski admitted that this off-season was spent cleaning up the team’s financial books while also building a foundation for years to come.

“We had a plan that we devised together,” Brzezinski said, via ESPN. “I’m just really proud of the way everybody worked together, identifying some targets that we were able to reach agreements with. There’s others we weren’t, but I think I’m really most proud of the patience. … Really grateful also for [Hockenson and Jones] reworking their contracts to find a middle ground. These were two players and two people that are really important to our football team and to [coach Kevin O’Connell] in our locker room. So I feel like we’ve navigated responsibly the future versus being competitive this year. And I feel like we’re in a really good spot, but like we keep saying, there’s a long way to go.“