NFC Notes: Tyler Higbee, Christian McCaffrey, Bobby Wagner, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey had high praise of HC Kyle Shanahan and feels he learns something new every day from his head coach.

“Obviously, Kyle’s an unbelievable playcaller, and he’s been doing this his whole life,” McCaffrey said, via 49ersWebZone. “I really feel, in the meetings, that he was born to do this. I learn something new every day.”

McCaffrey said there is no shortage of playmakers in their offense with WRs Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk.

“I think you look at our team and the guys around, and that’s another huge reason [for the success],” McCaffrey said. “Obviously, when you have so many dynamic weapons, you kind of feed off each other. One game, I might have good stats. The next, [WR] Deebo [Samuel] might go off for 150, and [WR] Brandon [Aiyuk] for 150. There’s really no shortage of guys who can make plays on this team and come out of the game with great games. So it helps when you have a really good roster, and a good team, and a good culture that plays together. And that’s a testament to the leadership, the coaching, the ownership, and everything that they’ve put in to work to get here.”

McCaffrey said there’s an “unspoken competition” on breaking tackles between himself and Samuel.

“It’s almost like an unspoken competition of who can break more tackles, who can make more plays,” McCaffrey said. “It’s such a healthy thing to have. And you watch a guy like Deebo break 10 tackles, or whatever it is, in one play, that makes you want to do the same thing. You naturally want to rise to that kind of level of tenacity. So, yeah, it’s a special group to be a part of.”

Rams

Rams TE Tyler Higbee ‘s new two-year, $17 million extension includes base salaries of $3 million and $4.5 million in the new years of the deal as well as roster bonuses of $5.5 million and $2 million. There is also up to $1 million annually in per-game active roster bonuses. (Over The Cap)

‘s new two-year, $17 million extension includes base salaries of $3 million and $4.5 million in the new years of the deal as well as roster bonuses of $5.5 million and $2 million. There is also up to $1 million annually in per-game active roster bonuses. (Over The Cap) Higbee’s 2024 roster bonus is guaranteed at signing, while his 2024 base salary and 2025 roster bonus become guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2024 league year.

Seahawks

The Seahawks defense swarmed Giants QB Daniel Jones on Monday night, sacking him 11 times and tying a franchise record for most sacks in a game. Several players had two sacks in the game including veteran LB Bobby Wagner, who weighed in on the performance along with HC Pete Carroll. “I think we needed it,” Wagner said, via NFL.com. “I think each game defensively we’ve been getting better. We’ve been doing a good job stopping (the) run, but the one thing was just applying pressure. I think the last game, we had a lot of pressures but not as many sacks. I felt like this game, we turned those pressures into sacks.”

“This was a great night for (defensive coordinator) Clint (Hurtt) and the guys on defense,” Carroll commented after the game. “The mixes and the changeups, the variety of ways that we came after them, we used everybody on the field just about, hitting the calls at the right time so the guys could create some explosive plays out of it. You’ve got to give Clint a ton of credit. Pass rush isn’t just the guys up front; everybody contributes to it. Coverage, and that’s where the backers play a role as well, and it was a great illustration of that tonight.” Carroll says that QB Geno Smith avoided a serious knee injury against the Giants: “Think so. Think so. He went back in the game and was able to get back out there, so I think so. It was a really scary moment.” (Brady Henderson)