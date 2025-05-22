NFC Notes: Tyler Shough, Buccaneers, Panthers WR Depth Chart, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers S coach Nick Rapone admitted they were unsure about how 2024 third-round DB Tykee Smith will fare at safety this year. He was drafted initially with the thought he could play slot corner.

“We don’t really know until we see him as an every-down safety, cause it really is a different position,” he said via Greg Auman. “The safety position you have to start to communicate more and talk to other people, so we will see how it goes through phase two of OTAs, minicamp, and then really into Fall.”

Panthers

Saints

Regarding the Saints’ first-round OT Kelvin Banks Jr., ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler cites one NFC executive who compared him to Commanders OT Laremy Tunsil : “He’s awesome. He’s Laremy Tunsil.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler cites one NFC executive who compared him to Commanders OT : “He’s awesome. He’s Laremy Tunsil.” Banks lined up at left tackle, left guard, and right tackle during the rookie minicamp practice session Saturday. ( Mike Triplett )

As for second-round QB Tyler Shough, one AFC executive said he would’ve been drafted “pretty quickly” after New Orleans took him at No. 40: “He was a hot name Day 2. Sounds like he would have gone pretty quickly if not for New Orleans. He’s got some of what [new head coach] Kellen Moore [likes], intelligence at the position, good makeup. Will need to improve his accuracy at the next level.”