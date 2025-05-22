NFC Notes: Tyler Shough, Buccaneers, Panthers WR Depth Chart, Saints

Buccaneers
Buccaneers S coach Nick Rapone admitted they were unsure about how 2024 third-round DB Tykee Smith will fare at safety this year. He was drafted initially with the thought he could play slot corner.
“We don’t really know until we see him as an every-down safety, cause it really is a different position,” he said via Greg Auman. “The safety position you have to start to communicate more and talk to other people, so we will see how it goes through phase two of OTAs, minicamp, and then really into Fall.”
Panthers
- Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer notes that Panthers DC Ejiro Evero hasn’t historically been proactive in starting rookies from the jump on defense, but Carolina may have forced his hand by releasing OLB Jadeveon Clowney, opening up reps for second-round OLB Nic Scourton and third-round OLB Princely Umanmielen.
- Kaye calls first-rounder Tetairoa McMillan, 2024 first-rounder Xavier Legette and veteran Adam Thielen the likely starters for the Panthers in three-receiver sets. From there, Kaye thinks Carolina has seven players competing for three remaining roster spots, and special teams contributions will be a key factor.
- Kaye tentatively highlights 2024 UDFA WR Jalen Coker and sixth-round WR Jimmy Horn Jr. as the favorites for the fourth and fifth spot, with Horn’s ability as a returner a key factor. From there, guys like David Moore, Dan Chisena and Hunter Renfrow will compete with undrafted rookies Kobe Hudson and Jacolby George.
- In the secondary, Kaye points out the Panthers are still shallow and he wouldn’t be surprised to see one or three veteran additions to the group.
Saints
- Regarding the Saints’ first-round OT Kelvin Banks Jr., ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler cites one NFC executive who compared him to Commanders OT Laremy Tunsil: “He’s awesome. He’s Laremy Tunsil.”
- Banks lined up at left tackle, left guard, and right tackle during the rookie minicamp practice session Saturday. (Mike Triplett)
- As for second-round QB Tyler Shough, one AFC executive said he would’ve been drafted “pretty quickly” after New Orleans took him at No. 40: “He was a hot name Day 2. Sounds like he would have gone pretty quickly if not for New Orleans. He’s got some of what [new head coach] Kellen Moore [likes], intelligence at the position, good makeup. Will need to improve his accuracy at the next level.”
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!