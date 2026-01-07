NFC Notes: Tyler Shough, Jalen Coker, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

The Buccaneers weren’t able to pull off the NFC South title after a rough stretch of games leading up to Week 18. Tampa Bay OLB Yaya Diaby believes they should have done more physical preparation to get ready for the games during the week.

“We had more walk-throughs this year than any other year,” Diaby said, via Scott Reynolds of PewterReport.com. “I’m not going to lie. I’m a straightforward guy. That’s one of the things I do want to talk to Coach Bowles about, especially with me possibly being a captain next year. Just letting him know that has to change. We need to prepare the right way. We have to prepare to win. I know injuries are a big thing in this league, but being ready for a game is just as important as anything else. Me, I love practice. This whole year, the practices that we’ve had that we’ve actually run through, I take it super serious. His point is to have mental reps, and I understand the mental reps. But at the same time, football is a physical game. You have to be in it. You can’t just walk through everything. I feel like that’s the next step, especially with me being here three years and seeing what we’ve done good and what we’ve done bad. That’s the next step.”

Panthers

Jalen Coker has emerged as the Panthers’ new No. 2 receiver behind Tetairoa McMillan, recording six receptions for 47 yards and a touchdown in Week 18. Carolna HC Dave Canales wanted to get Coker involved in 12 and 13 personnel formations against the Buccaneers.

“It’s a really big time for Jalen as he’s been stepping up and making plays for us,” Canales said, via Joseph Person of The Athletic. “We looked at last week as an opportunity to get him out there a little bit more in 12 personnel, 13 personnel. Just because of the way he’s been producing and give him more opportunities.”

Panthers’ OC Brad Idzik explains Coker getting 92 percent of the snaps by saying it’s a “production business” and noted that WR Xavier Legette still has a role despite only playing 31 percent of the snaps. (Newton)

Saints

Saints QB Tyler Shough has had an impact on the team in his first season that has solidified him as the team’s QB1 going forward, including in the mind of team captain LB Demario Davis.

“I think there’s a lot to be optimistic about. I think number one, you have a solidified QB1,” Davis said in a press conference. “And I think that there’s been a lot of quarterback changes over the last few years. I got a chance to see a lot of them since [Drew Brees] walked out of the building and that’s probably the most excited everyone inside the organization and outside the organization’s been about a quarterback. And that just takes a lot of pressure off of a lot of decision-making.”

Saints GM Mickey Loomis admitted that Shough developed faster than the team believed he would. (Paras)

admitted that Shough developed faster than the team believed he would. (Paras) Loomis would like to have veterans Davis and DE Cameron Jordan want to return next season, but noted there are too many variables to guarantee it at this point. (Terrell)