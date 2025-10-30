NFC Notes: Tyler Shough, Rico Dowdle, Chuba Hubbard, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Per Jordan Schultz, a few teams showed interest in WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, including the Buccaneers, yet he ultimately decided to reunite with QB Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh.

Panthers

Panthers RB Rico Dowdle has been more efficient than his counterpart, RB Chuba Hubbard. Panthers HC Dave Canales said the team still hasn’t made a decision on who would lead the backfield.

“It’s a fair observation, and you know Chuba has meant a lot to this organization, certainly to the identity that we want to build our team on,” Canales said, via the team’s website. “And wanted to give Chuba the opportunity to go out there and to continue to impact our team in a positive way. We cannot ignore the fact that Rico has been exceptional in a couple of games and then in the opportunities he’s had over the last two weeks. He’s made some excellent plays, loved the tempo and violence that he’s running with, and these are all things that we’re talking about and working through this week as we look back on these last four games and really taking a snapshot of what’s been successful for us. These are conversations that we do definitely have to have.” Canales said RT Taylor Moton could be available Sunday, while third-round OLB Princely Umanmielen and C Cade Mays will likely be out against the Packers. (Joe Person)

could be available Sunday, while third-round OLB and C will likely be out against the Packers. (Joe Person) Panthers QB Bryce Young (ankle) was a full participant in practice on Wednesday, putting him on track to return Sunday at Green Bay. Meanwhile, backup QB Andy Dalton (right thumb) did not participate. (Tom Pelissero)

(ankle) was a full participant in practice on Wednesday, putting him on track to return Sunday at Green Bay. Meanwhile, backup QB (right thumb) did not participate. (Tom Pelissero) Canales said OL Brady Christensen underwent season-ending Achilles surgery. (Person)

Saints

Saints second-round QB Tyler Shough was recently named their new starting quarterback going into Week 9 against the Rams. Shough is grateful for his opportunity and how things played out.

“Who knows who I would be or where I would be if everything had worked out [differently],” Shough said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN. “It worked out the way it was supposed to because now I’m in [this] opportunity with a great team and kind of a fresh start with a new staff.”

Shough was drafted by New Orleans after playing at three different colleges, including Oregon from 2018 to 2020, Texas Tech from 2021 to 2023, and Louisville in 2024. He mentioned that becoming a second-round pick caused him a lot of emotions because of his path to the NFL.

“It was a lot of emotions because everything that [happened] … like, ‘Man, you stuck it out and you saw some good come out of it,'” Shough said.

Shough suffered a broken fibula at Texas Tech in 2023, which caused him to miss the rest of the season. He knew his time at the school was over.

“It was just a lot of true ups and downs to where at that point you kind of understand, ‘Man, my time here is probably done at Texas Tech,'” Shough said.

Saints HC Kellen Moore on whether they’d make the quarterback decision week to week from now on – “Tyler’s starting. We’re not looking back on that.” (Katherine Terrell)