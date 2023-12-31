NFC Notes: Tyler Smith, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys
- Ian Rapoport reports that G Tyler Smith finally completely tore the plantar fascia in his foot on Saturday night against the Lions, which can provide relief and is not a long-term injury. His status for the final game is to be determined.
- Cowboys LB Damone Clark was fined $5,170 for unnecessary roughness.
Eagles
- Eagles HC Nick Sirianni after the loss to the Cardinals: “I still believe in the guys in that locker room. I still believe in the coaches. We think we’ve got the guys in this place to get turned in the right direction. We don’t have much time, obviously.” (Brooks Kubena)
- Eagles WR DeVonta Smith was seen on crutches and was wearing a walking boot after the team’s loss to the Cardinals on Sunday. (Josh Tolentino)
- Eagles S Sydney Brown was fined $5,807 for unnecessary roughness and QB Jalen Hurts was fined $16,391 for unnecessary roughness.
Giants
Giants QB Tommy DeVito thinks his time as New York’s starter proved he belongs in the NFL.
“That I belong,” DeVito said, via ProFootballTalk. “In the NFL, specifically. I mean, just to go out and to prove that to myself. To the younger me, to the me that was training to be here to this point. That’s all it is.”
- Giants RB Saquon Barkley was fined $21,855 for unnecessary roughness and S Dane Belton was fined $5,923 for unnecessary roughness.
