NFC Notes: Tyler Smith, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Ian Rapoport reports that G Tyler Smith finally completely tore the plantar fascia in his foot on Saturday night against the Lions, which can provide relief and is not a long-term injury. His status for the final game is to be determined.

Cowboys LB Damone Clark was fined $5,170 for unnecessary roughness.

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni after the loss to the Cardinals: “I still believe in the guys in that locker room. I still believe in the coaches. We think we’ve got the guys in this place to get turned in the right direction. We don’t have much time, obviously.” (Brooks Kubena)

Eagles WR DeVonta Smith was seen on crutches and was wearing a walking boot after the team's loss to the Cardinals on Sunday. (Josh Tolentino)

was seen on crutches and was wearing a walking boot after the team’s loss to the Cardinals on Sunday. (Josh Tolentino) Eagles S Sydney Brown was fined $5,807 for unnecessary roughness and QB Jalen Hurts was fined $16,391 for unnecessary roughness.

Giants

Giants QB Tommy DeVito thinks his time as New York’s starter proved he belongs in the NFL.

“That I belong,” DeVito said, via ProFootballTalk. “In the NFL, specifically. I mean, just to go out and to prove that to myself. To the younger me, to the me that was training to be here to this point. That’s all it is.”

Giants RB Saquon Barkley was fined $21,855 for unnecessary roughness and S Dane Belton was fined $5,923 for unnecessary roughness.