NFC Notes: Tyler Warren, Draft Buzz, Bears, Buccaneers, Panthers

Bears

Penn State TE Tyler Warren is widely regarded as the best available tight end in the 2025 NFL Draft. Bears HC Ben Johnson said that DC Dennis Allen gave Warren a ringing endorsement.

“Tyler got up there, and to me, what I’ll always remember is Dennis Allen speaking up about how much of a headache it would be to go against a player like that. Not only is he a tenacious football player, but he blocks, he runs hard, but the fact that you can put him in the backfield and do some wildcat with him, we felt like that was kind of unique,” Johnson said, via BearsWire.

Buccaneers

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht said they are targeting the receiver position going into the 2025 NFL Draft and won’t “overlook that position” if someone they like falls to them.

“We could always use receivers. I think Todd [Bowles] even said, ‘You have to score points to win.’ We’re fortunate to have those two [Godwin and Evans], and who knows how long they’ll play. It could be longer than what people are saying,” Licht said, via BucsWire. “We always want to try to keep that group fresh and look for the next ‘J-Mac’ [McMillan]. We’re not going to overlook that position at all if everything falls that way for us.”

Florida State CB Azareye’h Thomas took a 30 visit with the Buccaneers. (Logan Robinson)

Panthers

As Georgia LB Jalon Walker continues to be mocked to Carolina in the first round of next week’s draft, Panthers GM Dan Morgan offered praise to Walker and his game.

“Jalon’s a good player. He’s an outside linebacker for us that I feel like can do a lot in our defense,” Morgan said, via NY Times. “I think he’s definitely a great person, really good player, and I think he’s got a bright future ahead.”

Morgan believes Walker can play in multiple spots in their defensive front and said that the versatility he brings adds value to the defense.

“I don’t know if (the versatility) makes them more attractive, but I think it definitely adds value to them,” Morgan said. “In Jalon’s case, he can play on the outside. You can move him inside. You can do a lot of different things with him on the defense. I know we value those type of things and again, he’s a good player.”

Morgan added that the team is also open to trading down and acquiring more picks to continue their rebuild.

“I always look at it like, it only takes one team to fall in love with a player. A team could fall in love with a player and decide they want to trade up with us, and go get their guy,” Morgan said. “We’ll be waiting if somebody wants to come up.”