NFC Notes: Tyrann Mathieu, Tristan Wirfs, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers
- Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles on RT Tristan Wirfs‘ knee surgery late in the offseason: “It didn’t heal. It had to be done. This is not a murder mystery where we need to find out what happened. It’s about him getting better. He’s in great spirits.” (Greg Auman)
- Bowles on the return of LB Lavonte David: “He’s meant everything to me. He’s a second coach on the field. He gets everybody lined up, he talks to everybody, inspires everybody…and he makes plays all the time.” (Buccaneers)
Panthers
- Panthers GM Dan Morgan on TE Tommy Tremble: “Tremble’s availability for start of regular season is still to be determined.” There is currently no timetable set for his return, yet HC Dave Canales asserts it could be three to four weeks. (Joe Person)
- Panthers rookie edge Nic Scourton played at 285 at Texas A&M, weighed in at 257 during the combine, and is currently at 265.. (Person)
- Panthers DT Derrick Brown has been cleared for all activities. (Darin Gantt)
- Canales noted that DT Bobby Brown and P Sam Martin are both dealing with short-term hamstring issues. (Gantt)
- Panthers LB Josey Jewell was set to make $4.7 million with $2 million guaranteed and while the two sides considered a restructuring of his contract, Carolina ultimately decided to release him. (Person)
- Canales on Jewell: “Josey Jewell still wants to play, but health is the priority. I appreciate the upfront conversations between the team and Jewell and his agent.” (Person)
- Panthers OLB Amare Barno, who underwent a knee procedure this summer, is not being placed on an injury list. (Mike Kaye)
Saints
- Saints GM Mickey Loomis says the team was surprised by S Tyrann Mathieu‘s retirement and may look to potentially add a safety. (Tom Pelissero)
- Mathieu had reworked his deal earlier this offseason to reduce his salary to a guaranteed $4 million. (Mike Triplett)
- The Saints will eventually save the full $4 million from Mathieu’s signing bonus and salary. His $1.53 million salary for this year will immediately come off the books. The other $2.47 million will be reduced from his dead money in 2026. (Triplett)
- Loomis on the QB competition: “I think the most important thing here is not speed, it’s accuracy.” (Triplett)
- Loomis would not commit to Taysom Hill being medically cleared to play in Week 1. (Doug Mouton)
- Saints HC Kellen Moore said Spencer Rattler went first in the QB rotation on Day 1 of training camp because he’s been here a year longer than Tyler Shough. (Triplett)
- Saints WR Chris Olave on his potential contract extension: “I’m not worried about it. I know it’s gonna come, just taking it day by day and try to be consistent every day.” (NOF Network)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!