NFC Notes: Von Miller, Commanders, Cowboys Negotiating Strategy, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders DE Von Miller ‘s one-year deal includes a $3 million signing bonus and a base salary of $1.995 million. He can also earn up to $1.105 million in per-game roster bonuses. (ProFootballTalk)

‘s one-year deal includes a $3 million signing bonus and a base salary of $1.995 million. He can also earn up to $1.105 million in per-game roster bonuses. (ProFootballTalk) Miller can make up to $4.4 million in total incentives, including a $500,000 incentive for seven sacks, $1 million for nine sacks, $1.5 million for 11 sacks, $2 million for 13 sacks, and $2.5 million for achieving 15 sacks. The deal also includes a $500,000 incentive for being elected to the Pro Bowl, a $700,00 incentive for 11 sacks and reaching the NFC Championship, and another $700,000 incentive for 11 sacks and winning the Super Bowl.

Cowboys

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones doesn’t believe there’s a pattern in how they handle the contract negotiations of their top free agents and disagreed when asked if the team drags negotiations out to get engagement from the media.

“We don’t agree on that. We don’t drag deals out. We do deals when there’s an opportunity to do a deal,” Jones claimed via the Athletic’s Jon Machota. “Certainly, no one knows what goes on internally with a particular negotiation. Sometimes players and agents aren’t ready to pull the trigger until they see other cards played.

“What we’re not going to do is go out and do something that’s not responsible in terms of just in the name of getting a deal done one month earlier go do it and pay the guy another $5 million of your cap space. Especially when you’re dealing, in our particular case, internally with guys who are homegrown here and we feel like they want to be here. I felt like Dak wanted to be here. I always felt like CeeDee wanted to be here.”

Jones on the team’s dispute with CB Trevon Diggs : “We expect leadership and we expect him to be here. He paid the price for not being here, but we’re paying a price too. We feel like he’d be further along had he done his rehab here. He might differ with that.” (Nick Harris)

: “We expect leadership and we expect him to be here. He paid the price for not being here, but we’re paying a price too. We feel like he’d be further along had he done his rehab here. He might differ with that.” (Nick Harris) Jones said Nate Thomas will be running with the first team at left tackle while LT Tyler Guyton is out. ( OLwill be running with the first team at left tackle while LTis out. ( Harris

Jones gave an update on the status of Shavon Revel Jr.‘s knee injury: “We just think the world of him. We really think he’s going to be a hell of a player in this league. But we’re on that same thing (as Trevon Diggs) of when do we think we’ll get him back. I’m 99 percent sure he’ll be back in the next couple of weeks. But then he’s a rookie, so it’s going to take a minute for him to get used to it and what it’s like to be a pro and those types of things.” ( third-round CB‘s knee injury: “We just think the world of him. We really think he’s going to be a hell of a player in this league. But we’re on that same thing (as Trevon Diggs) of when do we think we’ll get him back. I’m 99 percent sure he’ll be back in the next couple of weeks. But then he’s a rookie, so it’s going to take a minute for him to get used to it and what it’s like to be a pro and those types of things.” ( Machota

Eagles

Eagles DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo‘s one-year, $1,405,000 deal includes a $1,255,000 base salary and up to $150,000 in per-game roster bonuses. None of it is guaranteed. (OverTheCap)

Giants

Giants LB Micah McFadden remains focused on the field and isn’t concerned about a potential contract extension at this point in time.

“I think right now, (I’m) just focused on training camp and trying to improve,” McFadden said, via GiantsWire.com. “I think there’s a lot of things that I can focus on to get better. There hasn’t been anything yet, and I’m just focused on what we’re doing right now.”