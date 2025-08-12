NFC Notes: Xavier Legette, Spencer Rattler, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles said that the team wants to continue to get the ball in RB Sean Tucker‘s hands as much as possible.

“Sean brings us another explosive runner,” Bowles said, via the team’s website. “He’s a game breaker for us. He’s got very good contact balance, he can break a lot of tackles, and he can naturally find holes. He’s very fast, but he looks so smooth doing it that you can’t really tell until he gets out in the open field, and then he’s tough to bring down. He has great vision, and every opportunity he’s gotten, he’s shown. Like I keep telling the guys on offense, we’ve got to give him the ball more.”

Panthers

Panthers WR Xavier Legette spoke to reporters about his ejection in the team’s first preseason game against the Browns and doesn’t plan on doing something similar anytime soon.

“I won’t put a finger up,” Legette said, via the team’s website. “Just keep the main thing, the main thing. I know I ain’t supposed to do what I did.”

Panthers DE LaBryan Ray has a mild high ankle sprain and is week-to-week, but they are hopeful he will return by their preseason finale against Pittsburgh. (Mike Kaye)

Saints

Saints QB Spencer Rattler wasn’t pleased with his performance in the team’s first preseason game, which was his chance to start and show what he could do with the offense.

“Too much up and down,” Rattler said, via Pro Football Talk. “We started pretty well, kind of stalled out in a few drives, a couple of misreads, just not great execution. Not how you want it. I thought I left some plays out there. As a group, I thought we could have been better on third down, and then we got to finish in that red zone after the muffed punt on fourth and one. Had some good moments and bright moments but got to be more consistent throughout the game.”