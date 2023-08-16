NFC Notes: Zack Martin, DeVonta Smith, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said the team was excited to see G Zack Martin back at practice after finalizing his reworked contract.

“There were a lot of high-fives and hugs all day and night yesterday once he got in,” McCarthy said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “I think that shows you what he means to us and what he means to our football team, especially the offense.”

McCarthy wouldn’t answer whether he was worried about Martin potentially missing time.

“That would be hypothetical,” McCarthy said. “I’m very happy he’s here. I’m so happy that that’s past us.”

Eagles

Eagles CB Darius Slay believes that someday WR DeVonta Smith could be the best wide receiver in the NFL and that the team has an incredible duo with Smith and WR A.J. Brown.

“He got all the tools,” Slay said, via Reuben Frank of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “I told him, ‘You know, it ain’t going to be too much longer we’re going to be saying Smitty the best receiver in the league,’ for sure. It ain’t gonna be too much longer. I’m not gonna put a crazy [expectation] on him, but he’s got that type of ability to be that kind of guy. He could continue to keep doing what he’s doing and growing as a player, which I know he would. Yeah, it ain’t gonna be too much longer than that. We’re gonna have the best two [with A.J. Brown], for sure.”

“I’ve been telling him since he’s been a rookie, man, he’s way ahead of his class,” Slay added. “And his route-running ability, I told him the other day, ‘Man, you’re a guy that I’ve never seen before that can like adjust like that in the middle of pressing, hard press, motor catching, all that.’”

Giants

Three Giants offensive linemen are competing for the left and right guard jobs, with veterans Ben Bredeson and Mark Glowinski working at both spots, while Joshua Ezeudu has taken snaps at left guard as the starter as well.

“Really, it’s like just experience,” Ezeudu told Andrew Crane of The New York Post when asked about the offensive line. “Just more and more experience, because any live snap of football, you can learn so much from it. It’s really just an experience. I just keep on getting better each and every single day. That’s the only thing, really, I have to do: just keep on working.”