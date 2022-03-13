NFC Rumors: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions Raiders QB Marcus Mariota is open to signing somewhere like San Francisco, where he could start until 49ers 2021 first-round QB Trey Lance is ready to take over.
- Fowler adds the Chiefs are expected to release, trade or restructure DE Frank Clark in the coming days to free up cap space. The 49ers have come up as an interested team if he leaves Kansas City.
- NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco says it doesn’t look like the 49ers will use a second-round tender on restricted free agent OL Daniel Brunskill. The second-round tender is just under $4 million, while the original round tender is $2.4 million.
- Maiocco adds San Francisco could try to sign Brunskill to a multi-year deal or just give him the original tender and live with the results. They have the right of first refusal and can match any offer Brunskill gets from another team, but if they don’t they receive no compensation for him as a former undrafted free agent.
- Maiocco expects the 49ers to give LB Azeez Al-Shaair the second-round tender if they can’t sign him for multiple years.
- 49ers DL Kentavius Street is the team’s third restricted free agent. Maiocco anticipates San Francisco letting him test the market and potentially bringing him back for a deal near the minimum if nothing else materializes.
- 49ers QB Nate Sudfeld‘s one-year deal includes a base value of $2 million fully guaranteed. It also carries a maximum value of $3 million. (Aaron Wilson)
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano writes he’s getting more and more of a sense that RB Saquon Barkley won’t be on the Giants in 2022. He says New York is hopeful a contending team will give up a mid-round pick for Barkley, perhaps someone like the Bills or Cardinals.
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler mention the Seahawks have checked in with the Texans for QB Deshaun Watson but most people they talked to don’t expect Seattle to be seriously in the mix for him.
- Fowler says the Seahawks view QB Drew Lock as a viable starting option for them in 2022 and he was not a throw-in to the deal.
- Fowler mentions the Seahawks are working to get S Quandre Diggs signed to a long-term deal before the start of the league year.
