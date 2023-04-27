NFC Rumors: Alvin Kamara, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

The Panthers were also exploring what it would take to move up to No. 3 overall for a quarterback, but ultimately it was just as expensive as it would have been for the No. 2 pick. With the knowledge that another team had offered three firsts and a second for the No. 1 pick, Carolina felt it was worth it to box out the competition.

“We’re trying to protect ourselves by talking about three, and it was a pretty good deal to go to Arizona, but then there’s two quarterbacks in between that are possibly going right?” Fitterer said. “And that’s why we said, let’s just go get the one. Yeah. And let’s control this. Then it’s like, if you want to go three to one, a month from now, there’s another cost involved. And that’s going to compile, basically, into more than we’re giving up to get to one at this point.

“But then the other team comes in, and they’re offering what is actually more than we gave up, pick-wise. So that’s where the DJ factor came in. That’s what put us over the top. We didn’t have to do as much pick-wise because we knew DJ’s worth more than a one.” In a fluid, fast-moving situation, Panthers HC Frank Reich said owner Dave Tepper was instrumental in pushing the deal forward. In the end, the Panthers added just a second-round pick in 2025 to close the deal.

“Mr. Tepper’s analysis and leadership at that point really shined through,” Reich said. “Just evaluating the price of going from all the different options of where we were looking to move up to. What does it cost? And where are we in the process? You know, I think now, looking back, it was absolutely brilliant to do it, to put our foot on the gas and go all the way to one. And I ultimately think that Mr. Tepper played a very, very significant role in that. You know, in his evaluation of the price of the options that we were looking at, and then just the leadership to say, ‘let’s go for it.'”