NFC Rumors: Arthur Smith, Scott Fitterer, Dennis Allen, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that if the Buccaneers lose their season finale to the Panthers, some around the NFL believe tough decisions regarding the coaching staff could be made.
- Jonathan Jones also believes a loss to the Panthers on Sunday could leave Bucs HC Todd Bowles on the hot seat.
Falcons
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Falcons owner Arthur Blank has gone back and forth about whether to make changes to the team and he’s said to be “torn” about it.
- Blank is reportedly a fan of HC Arthur Smith, but even that may not be enough to save Smith’s job, per Schefter.
- Interestingly enough, Schefter says Atlanta has been “surveying the coaching landscape, mulling what options are out there should they decide to make a change.”
- Regarding Falcons HC Arthur Smith’s job status, sources previously told Jonathan Jones that the Falcons would need to “collapse” down the stretch for owner Arthur Blank to move on.
- Jones explains that “it’s not a playoffs-or-else edict in Atlanta” but a win Sunday would really help Smith’s chances of being back in Atlanta.
- Diana Russini mentions that owner Arthur Blank is looking to win now despite having a healthy relationship with HC Arthur Smith. The team is still hoping to make the playoffs this season despite not having found their franchise quarterback.
- Russini adds that Blank would likely be willing to take a swing at Belichick should he be available despite the remaining years on Smith’s contract.
Panthers
- Adam Schefter of ESPN, citing league sources, reports that many expect the Panthers to fire GM Scott Fitterer after the season.
- This would give the Panthers a clean slate to work with as they look to reorganize the team. Schefter does add that Panthers assistant GM Dan Morgan also has support within the organization for the top job.
- Schefter mentions that Panthers owner David Tepper is “ready and willing to spend.”
- Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports mentions that the Panthers are expected to target an offensive-minded coach in this search.
- According to Jones, the Panthers will likely try to retain defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.
- Sources around the NFL have been anticipating the Panthers hiring a new GM.
- Diana Russini reports that the Panthers are going to make a run at Lions OC Ben Johnson even though Johnson will likely be interviewing with several interested teams. As for GM Scott Fitterer, his job may not be safe as Carolina could be looking to start over after finishing at the bottom of the league this season.
Saints
- Adam Schefter reports that “signs point to” HC Dennis Allen being safe in New Orleans.
- According to Schefter, the Saints feel their team is strong enough to win the NFC South. However, should they lose the division on Sunday, the expectation is that “decision-makers will sit down to mull how they can get this team to where they believe it belongs.”
- According to Jonathan Jones, a change at offensive coordinator for the Saints could happen this offseason.
- The expectation, per Jones, is that Allen returns.
- Saints HC Dennis Allen appears to be safe and will be brought back next season according to Diana Russini, yet she does expect there to be changes on his staff.
