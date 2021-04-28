NFC Rumors: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

“It’s always tempting for me,” Gutekunst said, via NFL.com. “I think when you’re sitting at [No.] 29 and watching those kinds of players come off the board that you’ve spent so much time studying and kind of thinking about how they could affect your football team, it’s always tempting. You gotta be careful and you gotta be careful not to fall in love with any individual player. We’ll look at each opportunity we have to move up. We’ve done that in the past, we’ve moved down in the past, as well. But, we’ll look at each opportunity and, if it makes sense, we certainly won’t be afraid to do that. We have a very good football team coming back. Which gives me a little more freedom, I think, as we attack the board to go with the best player. But I think at the same time, I think for me, the one thing if we have a chance to move up to take a specific player that we feel is special, I think you have to always consider that. I think we have since I’ve been kinda, the last three years, I think we’ve done that and we’ll always kinda do that. There are only so many game-changing-type players in this league. If you have the opportunity to acquire one, I think you have to consider it.”

Gutekunst also commented on QB Aaron Rodgers, who has had doubts ever since the team drafted QB Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 draft.

“Aaron’s our guy. He’s going to be our quarterback for the foreseeable future,” Gutekunst said, via Mike Spofford of Packers.com. “We’re excited about kind of the things we’re going to try to accomplish here over the next couple of years. We had to do a lot of things (with contracts) to bring guys back this year and we’ll have to do that again. So we’re not done by any means yet, and we are working through that with a number of our players, including Aaron.”