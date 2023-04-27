NFC Rumors: Brandon Aiyuk, Kyler Murray, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers GM John Lynch didn’t have a ton of interest in trading WR Brandon Aiyuk when asked if the team was shopping him.

“We love Brandon Ayuk and excited about Brandon being a part of this team, so I’ll just leave it at that,” Lynch responded, via 49ers Web Zone.

Lynch admitted that the team will face obstacles to keep Aiyuk after already handing out a large contract to WR Deebo Samuel.

“You can’t keep everyone,” Lynch added. “We’re trying to do something special this year, and Brandon is going to be a big part of that and beyond as well. And so, yes, you always have to think out a few years, but we’re really excited about Brandon, feel like he made another big step [last] year, and I think the best is yet to come, and so we want him being a part of it. And at some point, yeah, you have to figure things out, and I guess we’ll take that as it comes. But as of right now and into the future, we’re really excited about Brandon Ayuk and where he’s at as a pro, the work he’s done to develop as a pro and become one of our core players here.”

Lynch said the team doesn’t plan on announcing to the media regarding their plans on Aiyuk and DT Javon Kinlaw‘s fifth-year options until he has the opportunity to speak with both players personally.

“JK is doing great,” Lynch said. “He’s really in a good spot. He looks tremendous. He’s preparing. He’s excited about his preparation. I think it’s a good feeling when you’ve battled injuries year after year, and you’re in a healthy spot, and you can see it in the way he’s walking around here. He’s just very encouraged and in a really good place, and I think he’s earned that right. He’s worked really hard to be here, and I think we’re all really encouraged by it and excited to see what can come.”

Cardinals

When asked if he feels like the Cardinals should’ve selected Nick Bosa with the No. 1 overall pick in 2019 instead of Kyler Murray, former GM Steve Keim jokingly said picking Bosa likely would’ve gotten him fired.

“Well, Kyler got me an extension. Nick Bosa probably would have gotten me fired,” said Keim, via the Dan Patrick Show.

Keim explained the quarterback position can typically propel teams to success faster than defensive ends.

“Well, your quarterback position is the guy who can propel your team the quickest,” Keim said. “And he did that. Could Nick Bosa have gotten us to an 11-win team that year, two years ago?”

Keim thinks Murray is still deserving of the five-year, $230,500,000 extension he signed last year.

“It’s because I still believe in the young man, and because supply-and-demand at that position, either you have one or you don’t. And whether they all have questions and holes, you have to be able to — you’re either in or you’re out.”

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon said LB Zaven Collins has been working with the outside linebackers group recently and praised him for doing whatever is asked of him. (Darren Urban)

said LB has been working with the outside linebackers group recently and praised him for doing whatever is asked of him. (Darren Urban) Gannon deflected when asked about the whereabouts of WR DeAndre Hopkins , S Budda Baker and LB Isaiah Simmons : “There’s some guys that you didn’t see out there today that are in meetings. So when they’re ready to get on the grass and go, we’ll get them on the grass ready to go.” (Josh Weinfuss)

, S and LB : “There’s some guys that you didn’t see out there today that are in meetings. So when they’re ready to get on the grass and go, we’ll get them on the grass ready to go.” (Josh Weinfuss) Simmons did report to voluntary minicamp. (Arizona Cardinals Insiders)

Rams

Rams GM Les Snead said the team will be “intentional” in scouting the second-tier of quarterbacks, but added that the team makes it a point to look at that group of players yearly.

“We’ve definitely been intentional about the second tier, right, and those players that would probably be beyond the [top] four, even the fifth one now [from] Tennessee [Hendon Hooker] that’s talked about a lot going early, going before us, things like that,” Snead said, via PFT. “But no different than every year.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes the Rams are one of a number of teams who like Boston College WR Zay Flowers and could make a move up for him.