NFC Rumors: Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer doesn’t buy any buzz that the Buccaneers would move up for a quarterback, as he thinks the staff is genuinely excited to work with Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask in a reset year.
- Breer adds Tampa Bay hasn’t shown much interest in trading up with teams ahead of them who have called to gauge the possibility.
Falcons
- ESPN’s Todd McShay has heard the Falcons are viewed as the most likely team to take a cornerback in the top ten picks as long as one of either Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon and Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez are available.
- If neither player are there, McShay thinks the Falcons could look to trade back. Texas RB Bijan Robinson is also an option to keep in mind.
- In fact, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says Robinson has been consistently connected to the Falcons during the pre-draft process. He could be an option at No. 8 or in a trade back, as Breer mentions Atlanta has talked with teams interested in maybe moving up for a tackle.
- Breer also mentions Texas Tech DE Tyree Wilson and Iowa DE Lukas Van Ness are great scheme fits for new DC Ryan Nielsen, and although the Falcons traded for cornerback help, they could still use someone like Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez if he’s on the board.
- NBC Sports’ Peter King says he knows the Falcons would really love to trade down and that they do really love Robinson.
- The Athletic’s Josh Kendall mentions there’s a chance the Falcons could bring back veteran CB Casey Hayward on a lower cap hit when he’s healthy.
- D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution lists five players who are on the Falcons’ draft radar including Texas Tech DE Tyree Wilson, Georgia LB Nolan Smith, Texas RB Bijan Robinson, Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez, and Iowa DE Lukas Van Ness.
Saints
- Jordan Reid of ESPN reports that the Cowboys and Saints could be in play to select TCU G Steve Avila with pick No. 26 or No. 29 respectively: “With Avila, the lack of consistent options on the interior and a strong showing at the Senior Bowl helped boost his stock. I’ve heard that Dallas and New Orleans are two teams to keep an eye on with Avila.”
- NOLA.com’s Jeff Duncan notes the Saints are unlikely to take Pittsburgh DT Calijah Kancey in the first round, as he doesn’t meet their size thresholds for the position.
- Some potential targets who Duncan highlights as meeting the Saints’ thresholds for size, athleticism and college production include Purdue QB Aidan O’Connell, Texas RB Roschon Johnson, TCU WR Quentin Johnston, Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave, Wisconsin C Joe Tippman, Notre Dame DE Isaiah Foskey, Wisconsin DT Keeanu Benton, South Carolina CB Darius Rush and Virginia DB Anthony Johnson.
- Princeton OL Henry Byrd had a private workout with the Saints. (Tom Pelissero)
