NFC Rumors: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers
- Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports Buccaneers RT Tristan Wirfs got encouraging news last month when he got a second opinion on his severe high ankle sprain.
- Wirfs is expected to avoid surgery, despite having two torn ligaments in his ankle. Wirfs reportedly got an injection in his ankle and has since made “a lot of progress.”
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano note Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen is expected to generate considerable interest as a free agent this offseason.
- Graziano lists the Jets, Bengals, Steelers, and Ravens among the teams expected to be interested. Fowler adds Jensen could make as much as $15 million a year on a new deal, and that’s an amount Tampa Bay might even be willing to pay because of how highly they view him.
- The Buccaneers met with SDSU TE Daniel Bellinger at the Combine. (Jon Ledyard)
Panthers
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano writes the Panthers have been doing their homework on the 2022 quarterback class and it is possible they use the No. 6 pick on one.
- However, Graziano thinks they would prefer to trade down if they want a quarterback, and if they sit at No. 6 the plan is to take an offensive lineman.
- There are some strong tackle prospects but Graziano says not to be surprised if the Panthers look at Iowa C Tyler Linderbaum with the No. 6 pick.
- The Athletic’s Joe Person thinks Carolina’s plan to fix their offensive line this offseason is to sign an interior lineman in free agency and draft a tackle, potentially in the first round.
- Person notes Carolina wants to move to more of a downhill, power-based rushing attack. With that in mind, some free agents who could be more affordable fits include Jaguars G Andrew Norwell and Bears G James Daniels.
- Person also thinks the Panthers would love to trade down and recoup more picks on Day 2. Carolina doesn’t pick again until the fourth round after its selection at No. 6.
- Person characterized the trade talks between the Patriots and Panthers for WR Robby Anderson as “exploratory.”
- Carolina is okay letting OLB Haason Reddick test free agency, per Person, because of how well LB Frankie Luvu filled in at his position when Reddick was out due to COVID-19. Luvu had three TFLs and Panthers HC Matt Rhule cited that performance when calling Luvu a potential starter in 2022: “If you watched the Saints game, he had to go in there for Haason. He played that outside backer position (and) was disruptive. You put him at inside linebacker, he makes plays. I think he’s one of those guys who’s like the heart and soul of the team. Every guy on our team respects Frankie, loves Frankie, loves the way he plays. And he’s versatile.”
- Person mentions he gets the sense the Panthers want to get a deal done with CB Donte Jackson before free agency and are willing to let CB Stephon Gilmore test the open market. Carolina hasn’t shut the door on Gilmore but Jackson is five years younger.
- He also notes Carolina was impressed with Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder during their meeting and he’s someone to keep an eye on even if the No. 6 pick is too rich to use on him.
- Person expects the Panthers to look to sign Bears P Pat O’Donnell given new ST coach Chris Tabor worked with him in Chicago.
- Carolina also has been looking at the available safeties, which Person takes to mean as a bad sign for pending free-agent S Juston Burris‘ chances of returning.
Saints
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes there is still a possibility the Saints put the franchise tag on S Marcus Williams as a placeholder if no long-term deal comes together before Tuesday’s deadline. It would be Williams’ second straight tag and would come in at $13.5 million.
- Fowler mentions the Saints came up as a dark horse landing spot for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo at the Combine.
- ESPN’s Mike Triplett writes the Saints have shown an interest in re-signing LT Terron Armstead but it’s possible he gets more on the open market than they are able or willing to pay. Triplett points out Armstead has had some issues staying healthy for a full season in the past, including in 2021.
- Triplett mentions in addition to re-signing QB Jameis Winston, he would expect the Saints to look into bringing back LB Kwon Alexander, WR Tre’Quan Smith, and QB Trevor Siemian.
