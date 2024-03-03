NFC Rumors: Chase Young, Brandon Aiyuk, Kyler Murray, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

ESPN’s Dan Graziano mentions 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk is a trade candidate if contract talks between him and the team hit a wall.

is a trade candidate if contract talks between him and the team hit a wall. He adds San Francisco has at least some interest in bringing back DE Chase Young, as he’s still just 24 and has a good rapport with fellow DE Nick Bosa. Graziano thinks Young will likely end up on a one-year deal wherever he signs.

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon locks in QB Kyler Murray as the future of Arizona, and he feels his play on the field is only going to improve. Although 2023 was rough for the team and Murray, who was returning from ACL surgery, Gannon is confident in the Cardinals’ future.

“I don’t think you’ve seen his best ball,“ Gannon said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com. “And I’m very confident in that because he’s a guy that attacks getting better every day. And it’s a new system for him. It’s new for him and playing the quarterback position — it’s one thing to be a corner playing in a new system, it’s another thing to be a quarterback playing in a new system. So, I thought he handled it extremely well.”

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort echoed Gannon’s message, saying: “The way the offense hit their stride both running the football, throwing the football, and just getting Kyler’s health back to a point where he could use his legs, use his arm, do the things we’re accustomed to seeing.”

Rams

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes Rams G Kevin Dotson is set up to do well for himself in free agency with a strong market brewing at the position. Dotson could end up signing for $16 million a year or more.