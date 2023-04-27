NFC Rumors: Chase Young, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
- The Athletic’s Ben Standig says as of right now — with the major caveat that the way the 2023 season plays out will obviously have an impact — it looks like the Commanders would prefer to extend DE Montez Sweat and let DE Chase Young walk in 2024.
- That of course could change depending on what happens in 2023. If Young has a huge season, it could change Washington’s calculus, but Standig says they didn’t feel comfortable dedicating the $17.45 million on the fifth-year option to Young in addition to the cost for the rest of their defensive line.
- Standig mentions discussions on a long-term deal for Sweat would start right now at more than $20 million a year. Otherwise they’ll have one franchise tag to keep just one of either Sweat or Young in 2024.
- Standig is doubtful the Commanders will trade Young before or during the draft unless another team offers a first-round pick. He adds it’s possible Young could be traded at some point before the trade deadline but HC Ron Rivera‘s job security is a factor here. 2023 is a pivotal season for him.
- According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, if the Commanders can’t trade back, there’s some buzz that they like Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes.
Eagles
- According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, all the teams picking in the 10-14 range have been doing homework on either trading down or trading up into the top ten, including the Eagles.
- Breer explains this is seen as a class without a lot of first-round-caliber players and the cliff starts to hit at right about 10. That means teams either want to move up to make sure they secure someone with a good grade or move back to add draft capital and still likely get someone they would have taken with their original pick, or similar.
- Eagles QB Jalen Hurts‘ five-year, $255 million extension includes a $23.294 million signing bonus and $110 million guaranteed. He’ll make a base salary of $1.01 million in 2023, a $1.125 million salary in 2024 including a $38.875 million option, a $1.175 million 2025 salary including a $40.83 million option, a $1.215 million salary in 2026 with a $49.875 million option, while he can early $51 million in 2027 and 2028, via Albert Breer.
- For the 2027 season, Breer notes Philadelphia can either pay a $5 million option with a $46 million base salary or give Hurts a $49.655 million option with a $1.345 million salary. In 2028, Hurts can receive a $10 million option with a $41 million base, or a $49.6 million option with a $1.4 million base.
- Breer points out $3.696 million of Hurts’ 2026 salary is currently guaranteed, but another $12.8 million becomes fully guaranteed in March of 2024, while an additional $18 million becomes guaranteed in March 2025. For 2027, $22 million of his $51 million salary becomes guaranteed in March 2026.
- Breer notes that if the Eagles cut Hurts after 2026, he would cost $49.8 million in dead money.
Giants
- While the Giants have done a ton of work on this receiver class, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes not to rule out the idea of the team taking a tight end instead in the first round, as those players are generally held in higher esteem than the receivers.
- Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline expects the Giants’ top cornerbacks to be off the board by the time they pick at No. 25. And while he acknowledges they have done a lot of work on the receiving corps, he’s not sure if they view any of them as true No. 1 receivers.
- Pauline mentions Michigan CB DJ Turner, Minnesota C John Michael Schmitz and Alabama S Brian Branch as sleeper options for the Giants’ pick.
- NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton has a full list of Giants top 30 visits, with new names including Arkansas LB Drew Sanders, Washington State LB Daiyan Henley, Minnesota C John Michael Schmitz, Clemson DE Myles Murphy, Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes, South Carolina CB Darius Rush, Purdue TE Payne Durham and Old Dominion CB Tre Hawkins.
- Stapleton adds the Giants had a top-30 visit scheduled with South Carolina CB Cam Smith but ended up changing their schedule.
- Per Over the Cap, Giants DL A’Shawn Robinson signed for one year at $5 million with $4 million guaranteed. There are three void years for salary cap purposes.
- The Giants met with Ole Miss OT Nick Broeker the night before his pro day. (Justin Melo)
