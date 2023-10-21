NFC Rumors: Chase Young, Montez Sweat, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Commanders see both DEs Chase Young and Montez Sweat as part of their future.

Fowler's sense regarding the edge rusher duo is that Washington doesn't plan to trade them.

Even so, Fowler spoke with an AFC executive who believes the Commanders would at least listen to offers and potentially consider them.

After speaking with several sources, Fowler believes the Commanders would likely prefer to move Young over Sweat, assuming they move either. The logic here is that Young is considered more inclined to hit free agency and there are the injury issues he’s dealt with.

As for Sweat, Fowler mentions that he’s a candidate for an extension or the franchise tag.

Cowboys

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Cowboys are not expected to be active in the trade deadline this year. Instead, they plan to contend with what they have.

Giants

Giants’ veteran OL Justin Pugh made headlines when introducing himself as “Justin Pugh, straight off the couch” in Week 6’s Sunday Night game. Pugh feels grateful for the opportunity to come out of free agency and into New York’s starting lineup.

“I was a fan last week, watching football. I mean, how many times can you be a fan watching your favorite team, the New York Giants, and then the next Sunday you get to go play for that team on ‘Sunday Night Football.’ That is a story,” Pugh said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “I really came straight off the couch and then started on ‘Sunday Night Football’ and nobody can take that away from me. If I never played another football game and that was my last one, I could go out like that. And then obviously, the Giants called the next day and said, ‘Let’s get a deal done.'”

Giants HC Brian Daboll thinks Pugh did well shifting over the left tackle against the Bills.

“I thought he did some good things,” Daboll said. “Again, he hasn’t played tackle in a while. … We’ll give him obviously some reps out there. Make sure we get him ready to go.”

Pugh said he didn’t sign with an expectation to start and just wanted to prove he was healthy enough to crack the practice squad.

“There was never anything I wanted to do but sign here. My whole goal was to come here, prove I’m healthy. I told everyone it was a tryout for me to go on the practice squad. I went on the practice squad, I proved I was healthy. I did everything they asked and here we are. I get to wrap this thing up as a Giant,” Pugh said.